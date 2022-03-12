March 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Concern of the people of Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova

Rusty Knowles March 12, 2022 2 min read

Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova, a former Soviet republic with Russian-backed separatist territory, is anxiously following the fighting between Kiev and Moscow.

Article written by

Posted

Update

Study time: 2 min

Moldova is watching the fighting in Ukraine with fear. This tiny country, one of the poorest in Europe, is about 50 miles[50 km]from Odessa and has thousands of refugees. When the Russian army was at the gates of the Ukrainian coastal city, the sound of bombing around this last large Black Sea port was heard as far as the Moldavian capital, Chisinau. Like Ukraine, Moldova is a former Soviet republic that has long occupied pro-Russian separatist territory: Transnistria. Moscow’s tanks have been stationed there for thirty years, and the country is divided.

>>> War in Ukraine: Follow the evolution of the situation in our live

Lilia is a florist on the street In Chisinau. The March holidays promised him a prosperous month, but the economic crisis caused by the sanctions imposed by Moscow since Moldova saw the EU has hit the country hard. “People save moneyShe is sorry. Before buying 25 flowers, today only one flower is picked. From now on, our only goal is to pay for the bread and the bills. “

Behind her is a hotel full of Ukrainian refugees. The street florist says some people bought tulips to forget the war. Following the invasion, the 48-year-old returned to Russia: “I would never have believed that Putin could make such a decision.” “If Transnistria wants to secede from Moldova, let it do so if there is no warTakes the florist. I am not afraid of the fall of Odessa, but I am afraid of separatist transnistria. For 30 years, the Russian military has occupied the area illegally. ”

“We have chosen our will and no one has the right to impose anything on us.”

Lilia, a resident of Cicino

at franceinfo

Lilia is confident of Moldova’s future within the EU, but the road is long. Ukraine’s application for EU membership, submitted on February 28, and Georgia’s and Moldova’s, submitted on March 3, were discussed at the European Summit in Versailles on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, respectively, rejecting the express membership procedure. Selection for these three exams began on March 7 by the Union.

See also  Infection, risk factor, resistance to vaccines ... what do we know about the Omigron variant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

According to Putin, Kiev has threatened “positive progress” in the talks … an update on the war in Ukraine.

March 12, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

India claims to have accidentally sent a missile to Pakistan

March 11, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Russian attacks on Lutsk and Dnieper … military parade around Kiev “halted” …

March 11, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

Jussie Smollett’s appeal: 150-day sentence begins at Cook County Jail; The actor shouted “I’m not a suicide” after the verdict

March 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

What would an Earth-like planet look like in Alpha Centauri?

March 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Tottenham manager Greg Popovich scored a 1,336 victory to break the record set by Don Nelson in the NBA

March 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The new Alienware AW3423DW 34″ QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Now Available at Dell

March 12, 2022 Len Houle