Confused launch of Twitter’s new authentication policy

“Remember that Twitter is going to do a lot of stupid things in the coming months. Let’s keep what works and change what doesn’t.”, he warned last week. Elon Musk, who bought the social network, couldn’t have described the confusing launch of one of his new products, the “Official” badge, any better.

This tool aims to report the trustworthiness and reputation of an account (its number of subscribers). This is different from the blue tick icon displayed by the app, which previously performed this function.

A preview was launched on Wednesday, November 9, on behalf of governments and media personalities “deleted” By Elon Musk, then restored to a more controlled perimeter by the director of the social network, all this has become the norm in terms of communication on Twitter. It took a user’s comment stating that it was a badge Musk then “officially” disappeared from the stage to confirm: “I deleted it. »

“Official” badge will be activated upon launch of Twitter Blue”Esther Crawford, director of productions in development, tweeted minutes after the site’s new boss announced she had been let go. It ultimately meant giving all users an eight-dollar-a-month subscription to the popular Twitter Blue, a new version of the social network with the badge “Official.”

“We’re simply starting with governments and business entities, Tried to justify M.Ime Crawford. That [Elon Musk] It is noted that we do not issue an “official” badge to individuals at this time. » The accounts of US MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pope Francis and rapper Kanye West had the “official” badge before they disappeared.

“The Search for Truth”

Elon Musk outlined his approach during an online press conference on Wednesday. He wants to be the richest man in the world “80% of humanity” On Twitter, who will interact? “In a more positive way”. “We want to be in serious search for truth. (…) It’s a bad idea but we might like it.”he said.

The new subscription includes a blue tick, guaranteed reliability and access to practical benefits. According to the leader, it should be allowed to fight against false profiles and automated accounts, because malicious actors need to spend eight dollars each time and have credit cards for the number of accounts they want to create.

“Anything unreal, interesting or entertaining will be stopped or at any rate relegated to the background”And Elon Musk explained. “Messages from verified accounts will show by default”, he explained. Tweets from people who haven’t paid for Twitter Blue will be treated as spam in the email inbox: “We can always go and check the spam folder. »

The comparison makes many of the billionaire’s detractors ironic, saying he likes it. “Give more power to the people” and eradicate “The Present System of Lords and Peasants Between Those With and Without Blue Tick”. The extensively revised subscription is currently only available in the mobile app, iPhones, and in the US.

Elon Musk’s Foreign Relations “Worth a visit”US President Joe Biden said Wednesday when asked whether the billionaire’s takeover of Twitter posed a threat to US national security.