Congress postpones referendum on social and climate aspects of Joe Biden’s investment plans

The referendum is expected to take place by the end of November. The project provides nearly $ 1.8 trillion in investments in social and climate spending.

A setback for the US president. Unlike attentiones, Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives announces that Congress will not vote on Friday, November 5, the social and climate component of Joe Biden’s investment plans. A referendum on the nearly $ 1.8 trillion plan is now expected “Before Thanksgiving Day”Nancy Pelosi told reporters that it is scheduled for November 25th.

Called the “Built Back Better” program, the nursery school in particular offers significant improvements in health care and significant investments in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its total cost has already been halved. Nursery school for all. If this text is verified by the elected representatives of the House, it still needs to be approved in the Senate, where it risks being significantly changed.

Nancy Pelosi “Hope” Joe Biden’s Biggest Investment Plan: The House voted on Friday evening on the $ 1,200 billion envelope for the country’s dilapidated infrastructure. But the Democratic Progressive Party has repeatedly warned that it will not support the speech without guaranteeing the fulfillment of Joe Biden’s social and climate elements.