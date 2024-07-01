“Connections” hints and answers from the New York Times today, Monday, July 1

Find the connections between words to win today’s Connections game. GT

Hello everyone! Welcome to the beginning of a new week! Somehow, we’ve already reached the middle of 2024. The first half of the year was good for me. I hope that continues, and that the rest of 2024 will be great for you as well.

today The New York Times Links Hints and answers coming right away.

How to turn on communications

in LinksYou will be shown a grid of 16 words. Your task is to arrange them into groups of four by finding the connections between them. The groups can be things like horror movie franchises, a type of act or a rapper.

There is only one solution to each puzzle, and you will have to be careful when it comes to words that may fall into more than one category. You can mix up the words perhaps to help you see the connections between them.

Each group is color coded. The yellow group is usually the easiest to understand, the blue and green group is in the middle, and the purple group is usually the hardest to understand. The purple set often includes wordplay, so keep that in mind.

Choose four words that you think go well with each other and press “Submit.” If you guess wrong, you will lose a life. If you’re close to getting a combination correct, you may see a message telling you that you’re one word away from getting the combination correct, but you’ll still need to know which word to switch.

If you make four mistakes, the game is over. Let’s make sure that doesn’t happen with the help of a few tips, and if you’re having a real hard time, come today Links Answers.

What are today’s communication tips?

Go slow! Right after the hints for each of the day Links Groups, I’ll reveal what groups are without immediately telling you what words are in them.

Words of the day 16 words…

pyramid

prince

British

Seal

the scorpion

Washington

Nova

Guide

North West

Tennis racket

Leads

eagle

Deceive

direct

Accelerates

Guide

Tips for today’s groups are:

Yellow group — point

Green Group – Conspiracy, Fraud

Blue group — spotted on an object that is exchanged for goods and services

Purple Group – Openings to Wide Northern Areas

What are the communication groups today?

Need some extra help?

Be careful: we are starting to get into Spoiler area.

Today’s groups are…

Yellow group – shows the way

Green group – striped

Blue group – appears on the US dollar bill

Purple Group – First Word for Canadian Provinces/Territories

What are the answers to Etisalat today?

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll down until you’re ready to see today’s news. Links Answers.

This is your final warning!

today Links The answers are…

Yellow group – showing the way (guiding, guiding, leading, directing)

Green Group – Scheme (CON, HUSTLE, RACKET, STING)

Blue group – appears on the US dollar bill (Eagle, Pyramid, Seal, Washington)

Purple group — first word for Canadian provinces/territories (British, Northwest, Nova, Prince)

My second loss in a row was frustrating since a) it’s Canada Day and it should have been appropriate and b) this is the country I live in. Now I’m worried that I won’t come back again after my vacation.

I spotted Sting, Usher and Prince right out of the gate but didn’t see another singer who would go with them. Then I turned my attention to GREEN but made the mistake of adding PYRAMID instead of STING at the beginning. I corrected that for my first batch.

Then I found the yellow color before I had a problem. I had no idea what blues or purples were. NOVA should have been enough of a hint for the latter. But after some random guesses, my luck ran out.

That’s all for today. Links Clues and Answers. Be sure to check out my blog for hints and solutions for Tuesday’s game if you need them.

Note: I went to a really fun show on Friday, with both The Darkness (a band I really like) and the always fun band Busted. So let’s start with my favorite song from the last to start off this week.