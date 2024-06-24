Conor Gallagher is set to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in England’s midfield against Slovenia

England coach Gareth Southgate is scheduled to make a change in his midfield during Tuesday’s final match in the group stage of Euro 2024, by bringing in Conor Gallagher instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Southgate’s team leads Group C with four points from the first two matches and seeks to take the lead when it faces Slovenia in Cologne.

Usually played at right-back for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold was used in an unfamiliar role alongside Declan Rice against Serbia and Denmark – an idea that has divided opinion.

The 25-year-old was sent off after 54 minutes against Denmark, but his three created chances and five assists in the final third surpassed any other England player.

Go deeper Southgate feels England are too tired to press, is he right?

Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold in both matches, and the 24-year-old Chelsea academy graduate is now expected to earn a starting spot.

Southgate has made adjustments to his starting line-up for the third match of his previous three major tournaments, and then also made adjustments to it in the first knockout round each time, suggesting that his selection of Slovenia is not necessarily a sign of things to come if England progress further. .

Before the match, Rice told ITV: “It’s funny because people were asking for Trent to play in midfield. Half the country is asking for Trent to play in midfield, and then you play him in midfield, and then you want to drop him.

“I don’t understand it, I don’t understand it at all. I will defend all my children until the day I don’t wear an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I have ever seen. You don’t ask someone to play a position and then back away from it.” Because you think he had a bad game or something.

“I’ll tell you now: Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it in England, I’ve seen it with Liverpool, it’s unbelievable. That’s what I say to people who say this kind of thing.”

As for Slovenia, star striker Benjamin Sisko suffers a thigh injury ahead of Tuesday’s match, but is expected to start.

Go deeper Breaking down what Harry Kane did on and off the ball for England – and what needs to change

(Top image: Stu Forster/Getty Images, Lars Baron/Getty Images)