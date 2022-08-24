Conor McGregor described as ‘pathetic’ for his reaction to Kamaru Usman’s loss to KO at UFC 278

Most of the MMA world was shocked by what happened on Saturday night. UFC men’s pound King Kamaru Usman looked well on his way to his sixth defense of the UFC welterweight title before being caught with a perfect header from Leon Edwards.

Since that fifth round, a lot of people have focused on what they saw. Two people who seemed to be pleased with what happened were former UFC champ Conor McGregor and dwarf professional combat athlete Jake Paul.

These two men exchanged trash talk with Usman in the past and both were quick to taunt his “Nigerian nightmare” for losing his belt.

Who is sterling now? McGregor asked in one tweet before answering that he (a 2-3 year old fighter in his last five fights) deserves this rating.

Another tweet from McGregor was more eventful (see below).

Paul’s presentation on the matter was as clever as McGregor’s.

Bilal Muhammad, the fifth middleweight in the UFC – who is scheduled to face Shawn Brady at UFC 280 in October, did not care about these responses. Was a recent guest on Fighting MMAThe Fighter vs. Podcast. Writer.

In this show, McGregor is criticized for attacking Usman during his downfall.

“Even Conor McGregor, where you know what it feels like to lose in a championship fight, you know what it feels like to lose in front of the family, man,” he said (ht Sportskeeda). “Those guys who kick a guy when he’s down, it just shows what kind of person they are. They’re just looking for that attention. Conor McGregor is looking for that attention, Jake Paul is looking for that attention.”

Muhammad continued: “The karma will return to you.” “Especially a guy like Connor who, literally, you haven’t won a fight in five years, all you do is tweet when a big fight starts. You get all the money in the world, but you don’t have any interest anymore and that’s what you yearn most. You don’t have Anyone shouting your name and that’s what you want most. So it just shows… It’s kind of pathetic where men are now.”

McGregor’s last Octagon win was at UFC 246 in 2020, a fast TKO for Donald Cerrone. Prior to that, his last win was in 2016, when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor’s last appearance ended with a broken leg at the hands of Dustin Poirier. Since then, McGregor has been rehabilitating his injury, getting into fights with celebrities and tweeting abuse of his rivals.

It has been suggested that McGregor could return to the cage this year. However, recently his manager He claimed 2023 is a more likely return date About “The Notorious”.