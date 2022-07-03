Conservative judges assert their dominance

Narrative – A series of judgments on abortion, carrying weapons, pollution…

Washington Correspondent

After the Capitol and the White House, it’s the Supreme Court’s turn to be surrounded by security gates and police. As the center of America’s political crisis has recently become, the seat of the judiciary has become the new site of protests in Washington. Since the court’s verdict was announced last month Overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the constitutional guarantee of abortionA thin crowd camped almost every day in front of the white columns of the small neoclassical palace where the company sits, loudly condemning “A government of judges“.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the nine justices who make up the U.S. Supreme Court have not delivered their decisions in public, content to post them online, but they would be popular on the other side. Especially the six conservative justices who are now…