Contemporary Thyme alterations name and emblem

New Thyme Farmers Industry is shifting to a streamlined brand and corporation name: New Thyme Industry.

With the adjust, New Thyme sheds the phrase “Farmers” and the tractor icon from its banner. The Downers Grove, Unwell.-based specialty grocer mentioned yesterday the new business emblem brings a simpler, “refined and sharpened” glance, with condensed wording and white lettering on a eco-friendly background, in comparison with the prior inexperienced text in opposition to a yellow track record.

Ideas call for Clean Thyme to assist the banner change in a new promotion marketing campaign established to kick off on Sunday, Aug. 30, with the airing of a new television professional. The Television spot will attribute the new Fresh new Thyme emblem and run in 18 Midwestern marketplaces.

In accordance to Fresh Thyme, the new identify and emblem “drives straighter” toward the company’s brand and goal as a wellness-driven grocery retailer focusing on price-priced fresh, healthier, all-natural and organic and natural offerings.

“Fresh Thyme has always been a remedy for balanced residing, no make any difference the circumstance,” Tod Pepin, chief merchandising and marketing and advertising officer at Fresh Thyme Market, stated in a assertion. “As we all proceed to navigate this new typical, Fresh Thyme is focused to helping folks satisfy a new standard and heightened responsibility to their very own very well-staying. Our new brand and advertising and marketing marketing campaign is an intentional evolution in that path, and we are thrilled to share it with our group.”

Titled “This is Actual,” the Tv set advert stars authentic Fresh new Thyme purchasers who were cast whilst browsing in Chicago. Refreshing Thyme said the industrial — displaying three people preparing and feeding on dinner in their houses — aims to emphasize the variety and uniqueness of the Clean Thyme buyer. It also emphasizes that Fresh new Thyme shoppers are having handle of their wellness amid a altering earth by feeding on “real, healthful foodstuff,” the retailer mentioned.

Chicago-primarily based agency The Distillery Project redesigned the Contemporary Thyme brand and assisted develop the advertisement marketing campaign in partnership with the chain.

“It’s normally been hard for folks to know what to do to remain healthful. It’s this kind of an important subject that there’s a regular barrage of data. It can be perplexing, contradictory and at times occur from fairly questionable sources,” according to John Condon, founder and chief resourceful officer The Distillery Challenge. “Now, extra than ever, persons are looking for some clarity. The pandemic has designed us all extra wellness-mindful and additional price-sensitive. So it just appeared an in particular ideal time to remind persons that Clean Thyme has always stood for ‘real nutritious food items at genuine affordable prices’ and that the solitary, most significant issue any of us can do to maintain ourselves and our family members healthy is eat nutritious foodstuff.”

Overall, New Thyme Market operates 73 outlets in 11 states across the Midwest.