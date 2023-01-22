January 22, 2023

Coronation of King Charles III: New details released by Buckingham Palace, including a star-studded concert

Roxanne Bacchus January 22, 2023 3 min read

Buckingham Palace On Saturday, she released new details about King Charles III’s celebration of King Charles III’s coronation this weekend in May, which will include a star-studded televised concert at Windsor Castle.

The celebrations for the coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla will begin at Westminster Abbey on the morning of May 6 Queen Elizabeth II funeral), which will be officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The palace called it “a solemn religious service, as well as an occasion for ceremony and festival”.

“As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future, while being rooted in ancient traditions and festivals,” the palace said in a statement.

It is expected to be a smaller event compared to the late Queen’s coronation in 1953.

From Buckingham Palace, the King and Queen will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a “King’s Procession” and will then return to the Palace in a larger “Coronation Procession” that will include members of the Royal Family.

The coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey is in May 2023

The coronation of King Charles III will include a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, a concert in Windsor and community activities.
(Twitter: The Royal Family)

The royal family will then appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to conclude the day’s action.

The palace did not give any information about whether it was prince Harry, Who promotes his book “Spear”, which is highly critical of the royal family, or that Meghan Markle will attend the coronation ceremony or any of the events surrounding it.

Harry declined to say whether he would accept an invitation to the coronation in a recent interview, saying, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

On Saturday, May 7, ‘world music icons and contemporary stars’ will headline a BBC-produced Coronation Gala at Windsor Castle. The palace has not specified who will be presenting the bid.

The concert is open to the public and will feature volunteers from the King and Queen’s Charities. Through national balloting, thousands of Britons will get free tickets to the parade.

The ceremony will also feature an orchestra, dancers, a coronation choir made up of community choirs from across the country, and “spoken word sequences presented by stars of stage and screen.”

During the parade, landmarks across the UK will be lit up to “light up the nation”.

On Sunday, people across the country are invited to a meal together at the Grand Coronation Luncheon, a nationwide act of festivity and friendship. “From a cup of tea with a neighbor to a party in the street, the Grand Coronation Lunch brings the festivities to your neighborhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better,” said the Palace.

The Big Help Out volunteer initiative will take place on Monday, May 8, and will “encourage people to try volunteering themselves and join in the work being done to support their local areas.”

Charles and Camilla “I hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth,” the statement read. Their Majesties look forward to celebrating the occasion with the public throughout 2023.”

