Coronavirus in the world Wednesday, August 17, 2022: New cases and deaths in 24 hours

The entire world is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There are more than 591,106,444 coronavirus cases and 6,410,750 deaths worldwide. Find out the results of the countries and the evolution of the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

At Tuesday, August 16, 2022The Virus COVID-19 touching 591,106,444 (+108,216) confirmed cases And the bulk did 6,410,750 (+609) died In the world. We now use open data from Google.

Morocco: PCR test is no longer mandatory to enter the territory

After years complicated by Covid-19, Morocco is finally relaxing its entry conditions: from May 18, 2022, PCR tests will no longer be mandatory for travelers from abroad to Morocco. [Lire la suite]

Covid: The lifting of the last restrictions in the UK

Boris Johnson has announced that from Thursday, February 24, mandatory quarantine for those infected with Covid will end in the UK. Meanwhile, screening tests will no longer be reimbursed from April 1. [Lire la suite]

Covid: Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka … these countries will go on the green list this Wednesday

Morocco, Ivory Coast, Sri Lanka, Colombia or Cambodia… This Wednesday, February 16, 2022, many countries are on the green list. A change to ease entry conditions into France for unvaccinated travelers. We explain to you.

[Lire la suite]

Specialty:

In France The Last report A total of 1,297,430 contaminations have been reported, including a minimum of +6,331 in the last 24 hours, according to information provided by health authorities regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, there were +113 deaths in 24 hours, or a total of 153,242. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows a total of 29,071 (0) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals was 124,171 (+113 in 24 hours). 53,638,136 people in France have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Last report A total of 1,297,430 contaminations have been reported, including a minimum of +6,331 in the last 24 hours, according to information provided by health authorities regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, there were +113 deaths in 24 hours, or a total of 153,242. The total number of deaths in EHPAD and EMS shows a total of 29,071 (0) deaths. The total number of deaths in hospitals was 124,171 (+113 in 24 hours). 53,638,136 people in France have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. l’ Spain Listed in last lifts, total 13,294,139 (0) cases. As of Monday, August 15, 2022, a total of 111,667 people have died, which means 0. 95,584,445 doses of vaccine have been administered since the last report.

Listed in last lifts, total 13,294,139 (0) cases. As of Monday, August 15, 2022, a total of 111,667 people have died, which means 0. 95,584,445 doses of vaccine have been administered since the last report. at Canada , there were 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 4,109,931 and 43,178 deaths including 0 from yesterday. 87,926,842 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there were 0 new cases in 24 hours out of a total of 4,109,931 and 43,178 deaths including 0 from yesterday. 87,926,842 doses of vaccines were administered. l’ Israel A total of 4,617,144 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including +1,818 in the last 24 hours and 11,503 deaths (0). 18,215,815 doses of vaccine were administered.



A total of 4,617,144 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, including +1,818 in the last 24 hours and 11,503 deaths (0). 18,215,815 doses of vaccine were administered. to do America , today the number of new cases was reported as +98,943 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Monday, August 15, 2022, there are 90,059,515 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +245 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 991,162 deaths. 606,162,842 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.



, today the number of new cases was reported as +98,943 pollution in the last 24 hours. As of this Monday, August 15, 2022, there are 90,059,515 cases in the country. Today’s death toll is +245 deaths in 24 hours or a total of 991,162 deaths. 606,162,842 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. at Morocco , this Sunday, August 14, 2022, +38 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,263,491 cases. Morocco is currently mourning 16,269 deaths in 24 hours. 55,086,912 doses of vaccines were administered in Morocco.

, this Sunday, August 14, 2022, +38 new infections in 24 hours and a total of 1,263,491 cases. Morocco is currently mourning 16,269 deaths in 24 hours. 55,086,912 doses of vaccines were administered in Morocco. The Japan Listed +138,577 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of Monday, August 15, 2022, there were a total of 15,421,937 reported cases and 35,363 (+215 in 24 hours) deaths. 305,868,035 doses of vaccine administered.

Listed +138,577 new pollutants in 24 hours. As of Monday, August 15, 2022, there were a total of 15,421,937 reported cases and 35,363 (+215 in 24 hours) deaths. 305,868,035 doses of vaccine administered. The Portugal This Sunday, August 14, 2022, 0 deaths were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,726 deaths and 0 new cases in 24 hours, totaling 5,375,651 confirmed cases. 24,840,221 vaccines were administered.

This Sunday, August 14, 2022, 0 deaths were reported in 24 hours, bringing the total to 24,726 deaths and 0 new cases in 24 hours, totaling 5,375,651 confirmed cases. 24,840,221 vaccines were administered. at UK , there have been 0 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 23,421,278 cases since the pandemic began. This Sunday, August 14, 2022, the country recorded 0 deaths in 24 hours, which means a total of 186,087 deaths. 104,281,066 doses of vaccine were administered.

, there have been 0 new cases in 24 hours, which means a total of 23,421,278 cases since the pandemic began. This Sunday, August 14, 2022, the country recorded 0 deaths in 24 hours, which means a total of 186,087 deaths. 104,281,066 doses of vaccine were administered. l’ Algeria It has a total of 269,269 cases including +128 in the last 24 hours and has recorded 6,878 (0) deaths since the pandemic began.

It has a total of 269,269 cases including +128 in the last 24 hours and has recorded 6,878 (0) deaths since the pandemic began. The Tunisia 0 new infections were reported this Sunday, August 14, 2022, which means a total of 1,139,241 confirmed cases. The country recorded a total of 29,153 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 6,379,291 people have been fully vaccinated.

0 new infections were reported this Sunday, August 14, 2022, which means a total of 1,139,241 confirmed cases. The country recorded a total of 29,153 deaths, including 0 since the last report. As of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 6,379,291 people have been fully vaccinated. In South Africa As of this Sunday, August 14, 2022, 4,008,443 (+111) cases have been reported and there have been 101,982 (0) deaths. 37,318,866 doses of vaccines were administered.

As of this Sunday, August 14, 2022, 4,008,443 (+111) cases have been reported and there have been 101,982 (0) deaths. 37,318,866 doses of vaccines were administered. The China +24,498 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 5,531,547 and 24,274 (+20) deaths in the country on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. 3,428,258,000 doses of vaccines were administered.

+24,498 new Covid-19 infections reported in 24 hours. A total of 5,531,547 and 24,274 (+20) deaths in the country on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. 3,428,258,000 doses of vaccines were administered. at Peru , there are currently 4,027,614 (+5,598) infections and 214,956 (+22) deaths due to Covid-19. 81,781,715 doses of vaccines were administered.

, there are currently 4,027,614 (+5,598) infections and 214,956 (+22) deaths due to Covid-19. 81,781,715 doses of vaccines were administered. At Brazil The number of new infections in 24 hours is +23,040. The country has recorded +206 deaths in 24 hours this Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and has reported a total of 34,201,280 cases and 681,763 deaths. 346,375,576 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered.

The number of new infections in 24 hours is +23,040. The country has recorded +206 deaths in 24 hours this Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and has reported a total of 34,201,280 cases and 681,763 deaths. 346,375,576 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered. In India , this Sunday August 14, 2022, there are 44,277,194 confirmed cases (+8,813 in 24 hours) and 527,098 deaths, including +29 in 24 hours. 2,082,646,297 doses of vaccine were administered.

, this Sunday August 14, 2022, there are 44,277,194 confirmed cases (+8,813 in 24 hours) and 527,098 deaths, including +29 in 24 hours. 2,082,646,297 doses of vaccine were administered. In Italy, +8,941 new cases in the last 24 hours. There are +70 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The total number of deaths since the pandemic began now stands at 174,172. The total number of cases identified is 21,518,365. 140,083,929 doses of vaccine were administered.

The Russia +23,909 new cases were reported on August 15, 2022. Officials report 18,931,140 confirmed cases for 383,237 (+59) deaths. 172,190,537 doses of vaccine were administered.

+23,909 new cases were reported on August 15, 2022. Officials report 18,931,140 confirmed cases for 383,237 (+59) deaths. 172,190,537 doses of vaccine were administered. In Germany , we count +36,247 new cases in 24 hours. The country, this Sunday, August 14, 2022, reported 31,599,085 cases for 145,838 deaths (+9). 184,291,834 doses of vaccine were administered.

, we count +36,247 new cases in 24 hours. The country, this Sunday, August 14, 2022, reported 31,599,085 cases for 145,838 deaths (+9). 184,291,834 doses of vaccine were administered. at Denmark There are +4,041 new contaminations in 24 hours, making a total of 3,256,128 cases. The country reported 6,816 deaths including +24 in the last 24 hours. 13,216,255 doses of vaccine were administered.

There are +4,041 new contaminations in 24 hours, making a total of 3,256,128 cases. The country reported 6,816 deaths including +24 in the last 24 hours. 13,216,255 doses of vaccine were administered. at Mexico , has +2 deaths per 24 hours. The country has 6,929,001 (+387 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 328,736 deaths. 209,673,612 doses of vaccine were administered.

, has +2 deaths per 24 hours. The country has 6,929,001 (+387 in 24 hours) cases and a total of 328,736 deaths. 209,673,612 doses of vaccine were administered. The Greece 0 new cases were reported in 24 hours, making the total since the start of the pandemic 4,577,675. The country has recorded 31,722 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 21,295,215 doses of vaccine were administered.

0 new cases were reported in 24 hours, making the total since the start of the pandemic 4,577,675. The country has recorded 31,722 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 21,295,215 doses of vaccine were administered. In Sweden This Sunday, August 14, 2022, there are 0 new infections, which means a total of 2,551,996 infections and 19,528 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,846,207 vaccines were administered.

This Sunday, August 14, 2022, there are 0 new infections, which means a total of 2,551,996 infections and 19,528 deaths, including 0 from the last estimate. 22,846,207 vaccines were administered. In Swiss +3 new cases in 24 hours total 3,993,684 cases. The country reported 13,489 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,936,363 doses of vaccine were administered.

+3 new cases in 24 hours total 3,993,684 cases. The country reported 13,489 deaths, including 0 from the previous day. 15,936,363 doses of vaccine were administered. In Argentina , there have been a total of 9,633,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 0 and 129,566 deaths (0). To date, 108,408,916 doses of vaccine have been administered.

, there have been a total of 9,633,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 0 and 129,566 deaths (0). To date, 108,408,916 doses of vaccine have been administered. In Austria There were +3,968 new cases for a total of 4,885,051 and +1 death in 24 hours for a total of 20,512 deaths as of Monday, August 15, 2022. 18,956,516 doses of vaccines were administered.

There were +3,968 new cases for a total of 4,885,051 and +1 death in 24 hours for a total of 20,512 deaths as of Monday, August 15, 2022. 18,956,516 doses of vaccines were administered. to do Netherlands There are +978 new cases in 24 hours which is a total of 8,366,574 cases. The country has 22,547 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 36,056,544 doses of vaccine were administered.

There are +978 new cases in 24 hours which is a total of 8,366,574 cases. The country has 22,547 deaths including 0 in the last 24 hours. 36,056,544 doses of vaccine were administered. In Belgium, there are +7 new infections in 24 hours, making a total of 4,460,582 cases on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. There have been 0 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which means the total now stands at 32,364. 17,549,426 vaccines were administered.