September 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Correcting a viral VFX bug in 'House of the Dragon' by HBO - The Hollywood Reporter

Correcting a viral VFX bug in ‘House of the Dragon’ by HBO – The Hollywood Reporter

Roxanne Bacchus September 8, 2022 1 min read

Failed visual effects from the last episode of Dragon House almost HBO.

during the Game of thrones The third episode of the previous series titled “Second of His Name”, which aired on Sunday, viewers spotted an error in the visual effects during a scene showing King Viserys, as he played him. Buddy Considine. The character lost two fingers on his left hand, but in one scene, the fingers were visible and wrapped in a green cap to be removed digitally later.

The Hollywood Reporter A source familiar with the situation has learned that the episode will be patched, with the remastered version hitting streaming platforms later in the week.

This scene reminded social media users of the celebrity Game of thrones A moment from the fourth episode of the final season that aired in 2019, when a Starbucks cup was accidentally left on a table in a scene.

Dragon House Participate in the show Ryan Condall Tell THR Before the start of the first season, the show’s cast was keen to prevent a similar incident. He said sarcastically that the series had a “very censored cast – there were a lot of searches for Starbucks”.

still from Dragon House The scene below.

See also  Evan Reitman, producer, director of Ghostbusters, dies at 75

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Jennifer Lawrence criticizes Hollywood’s gender pay gap in Vogue interview

September 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Report: AEW members receive suspension after ‘All Out’ argument

September 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Funny Girl star Lea Michele takes her first Broadway arc as Fanny Price

September 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Correcting a viral VFX bug in ‘House of the Dragon’ by HBO – The Hollywood Reporter

September 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA selects space suit maker for the first time on the moon Artemis

September 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

MLB Wild Card: Velez beat Edmundo Sosa and Billy Walter

September 8, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Lauren Powell Jobs Interview

September 8, 2022 Len Houle