Corruption suspicions in Qatar’s European Parliament: searches, 600,000 euros … what we know about the case

At the behest of Judge Michel Claes, an expert on financial affairs and money laundering, Belgian police this Friday, December 9, arrested five people linked to the European Parliament and conducted sixteen searches in a corruption case involving Qatar. Daily Le evening. About 600,000 euros in cash were found and a vice-president of the European Parliament was arrested.

This Friday, December 9, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office announced Five people were arrested In the context of an inquiry by a fiscal judge Suspicions of “corruption” and “money laundering” within the European ParliamentCame to know the evening. A country in the Middle East, no doubt Qatar will participate According to this case Parisian.

The survey was launched in July

Flemish Journal tap And the evening Mention that a federal investigation has been launched Mid July, In Belgium, on behalf of Qatar, about a criminal organization suspected of interfering in the politics of the European Union.

The Gulf States would have triedInfluence the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament “Paying large sums or making significant gifts to third parties with a significant political and/or strategic position within the European Parliament”, explains a press release taken by investigators of the Federal Judicial Police. the world.

The trial judge, Michael Claes, chose his date well December 9 is International Anti-Corruption Day.

Sixteen quests

Sixteen houses and flats were raided This Friday morning, agents of the Central Office for the Suppression of Corruption (OCRC) in Brussels, Ixelles, Sherbeek, Grinhem, Forest and Brussels-City at fourteen different addresses.

All in all, none the less Five arrestsreports France info. Among those arrested were a Greek Socialist MEP and the Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kylie. His companion Francesco Giorgi, parliamentary assistant, Luca Visentini, Italian trade union leader, Pier-Antonio Panzeri, Italian former MEP from the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group from 2004 to 2019, and an NGO director were also arrested.

600,000 euros in cash

The police found “About 600,000 euros in cash” A safe in the house of Pierre-Antonio Panzeri, as well “Computer Equipment and Mobile Phones” Details of whose content will be analyzed Western France.

The assistant office of the two S&D MPs has been sealed until Monday and police have been allowed to investigate.

Eva Kylie, the centerpiece of the case?

The Greek was arrested on Friday Judge Glass took over the hearingBecause it would have been taken Active. An exception to this policy is that Eva Kylie is granted status as a Member of the European Parliament and cannot be questioned. immunity.

No information about this potential flaunt delicto has yet filtered out, notes Le Parisien.

Just before the World Cup, a former Greek TV news anchor praised Qatar’s commitment on behalf of the European Union. “Continue with Labor Reforms”According to a tweet by Union Ambassador to Doha, Christian Tudor.

Last November 22, during the European Parliament’s tribunal, the MEP declared specifically: “Today, the football World Cup in Qatar is concrete evidence that sports diplomacy can lead to a historic change due to the reforms of a country. The Arab world. Qatar is a leader in labor rights.”

A Greek elected official explained to Le Parisien that Ms Kylie “didn’t want to give up her seat because she knew it would provoke. His parliamentary exception“.