Costner’s film “Horizon” has received huge box office revenues

“Inside Out 2,” starring Anxiety, continued to resonate with moviegoers as the No. 1 film in North America for its third weekend. The horror prequel “A Quiet Place: Day One” also struck a cultural chord, bringing in stronger-than-expected ticket sales.

But ticket buyers have largely rejected Kevin Costner’s three-hour project, “Horizon: An American Odyssey – Chapter One,” which is supposed to be the prequel to the Old West series that was once destined for cinema. Directly to the streaming service Before you can hit the big screen.

Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” was on track to take in $57.4 million, for a three-week total of about $470 million in the United States and Canada, according to box office analysts’ estimates Sunday. The well-reviewed sequel is approaching $1 billion in global ticket sales. No film has reached that sales threshold since “Barbie,” which was released in July 2023.