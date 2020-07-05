Could Tanner Laczynski be a diamond in the tough?

Tanner Laczynski #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes (Picture by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tanner Laczynski could be an underrated participant for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Do the Philadelphia Flyers have a “diamond in the rough” in Tanner Laczynski? A the latest article set out by Dobber Prospective clients talks about NHL potential customers who’ve probably not gotten more than enough attention even though coming as a result of the ranks. Upon reading through the post I was a little bit stunned to see a common title described.

In the posting written by Braydon Olafson, Brayden describes Laczynski as “a robust and skillful forward who provides loads of two-way aptitudes to the Flyers depth”. Olafson would go on to identify that Laczynski is in point less than-hyped.

Laczynski was drafted by the Flyers at 19 a long time previous in the sixth round in the 2016 NHL Draft and would go on to play his upcoming four several years at Ohio Point out where he would pile up 143 factors in 138 video games, ranking 22nd (tied) in faculty record in details.

Tanner’s 1.04 occupation points for every video game rated fifth between all 2019-20 NCAA skaters and ranked next between 2019-20 seniors as he became just the third Buckeye considering that 2000 to report about a level for every activity for his profession.

Proving his two-way pedigree Laczynski finished his collegiate career with a +49, the best ranking in faculty history considering the fact that 2000. Tanner also had a pension for scoring the large intention as he’s tied for second all time in OSU background with 13 job video game profitable targets.

On March 23 2020, Laczynski signed his ELC with the Flyers and will either start upcoming time with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms or the Looking through Royals and at 23 decades old doesn’t want time to build bodily as he stands 6’1 and weighs 190lbs so he’s all set to participate in in the execs.

Assuming he does stop up on the Phantoms roster, Laczynski would be part of fellow 2016 NHL Draft picks German Rubstov (1st spherical), Pascal Laberge (2nd spherical), Wade Allison (3rd round) who also signed his ELC in the spring, Carsen Twarynski (3rd round), Connor Bunnaman (4th spherical), and Linus Hogberg (5th round) who not long ago signed his ELC as properly.

On the NHL roster there could be positions readily available in the bottom six for the Flyers and if Laczynski has a powerful camp, could very effectively make the staff. With the Flyers faced with signing important gamers this off-time, GM Chuck Fletcher may have to make some challenging decisions.

With four bottom six forwards set to grow to be free of charge agents in Tyler Pitlick, Nate Thompson, and Derek Grant as UFA’s and Nic Aube-Kubel an RFA, it may behoove Fletcher to go with some young depth gamers this season.

Laczynski would seemingly suit the bill as a participant who could probably action in appropriate absent as he has the size and the at any time so critical two-way match to keep down a location at the pro-level but he will also be confronted with some stiff competitors as the Philadelphia Flyers have a single of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL.