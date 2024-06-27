Couple missing in Tenerife: Big twist in case, suspects in custody… We explain it all to you

Two months after a Belgian couple disappeared in Tenerife, Spain, several arrests have been made.

A father and his son in custody

Both were in Tenerife at the time of the incident and had reportedly left the island when Laura’s dismembered body was found. They were arrested in Belgium on June 20. This is one “Former restaurateur, 44, and his son, both from Mons”According to the evening. Both have fame “Exciting”According to the Belgian press.

They were later taken into custody, with some disturbing elements pushing the justice system to look into their cases as they were occupying the property owned by the missing couple as tenants. Belgium refused to extradite father and son to Spain

Suspicious profile

As for the third person arrested in Spain, he is from Italy and lived for several years in Belgium, ten kilometers from Mons, before moving a hundred meters from Mark and Laura’s villa. The studio he shared with his wife was wanted by Spanish law enforcement. He was also allegedly caught on CCTV cameras in front of the couple’s property.

He was well acquainted with the arrested restaurateur and rendered services to him in his company.

Laura’s remains

On April 22, 2024, Belgian couple Mark, 71, and Laura, 66, disappeared on the island of Tenerife. On April 27, Laura’s remains were found in the water southeast of Tenerife, but several body parts were missing: two legs and an arm. Traces of blows and a plastic bag tied to the head were noted by garda civil agents.

The first results of the autopsy confirm that the victim died violently and that it was a homicide. According to her, husband Mark is still missing.