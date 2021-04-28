COVID-19 cases are on the rise at Canora Health Center

Canora, Ond. – The Northwest Health Division has reported an increase in COVID-19 cases at its Canora Health Center.

A dozen new cases were reported on Wednesday alone, bringing the number of active cases in the Canora area to 31.

Washuk Onigam First Nation, located inside the Canora Center, said on Tuesday that there were 19 active COVID-19 cases and that communication was ongoing at the time.

According to the First Nation’s social media post, the additional Govt test for community members will take place on Friday.

A spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

The full service area of ​​the NWHU was 72 on Wednesday, including 17 at Fort Francis Health Center and 12 at the Emo Center.