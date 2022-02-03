l’essentiel

In Israel, 60 patients were diagnosed with Covid per second on a daily basis. Pays sisest lancé in a campaign rappell vaccination contre in Covid-19.

“Le pays de la 4e dose (…) a registrar hi his quasi record journals number n morts Covid: 80! Lquivalent of 600 pour la France “, the most exciting mardi soir on Twitter Florian Philippot, anci num numro 2 du Rassemblement national. Our World in Data.

In Israel, the 4è dose and the pays inventor of Pass sanitaire, the most registered son of the record journals with the number of mortals covid: 80! Licensed to 600 for France.

u27a1 ufe0f Which pass-t-il donc? Which va oser en parlor clairement ?! pic.twitter.com/KL8QNIdZm7 – Florian Philippot (@f_philippot) February 1, 2022

These chiffres qui interrogent alors qu’israël était presents as pioneer mondial de la vaccination contre in Covid-19. It’s the grandest major in adulthood with three doses and so on la campagne de quatrièmes injections for more than 60 years démarré début janvier.

Cest pouroii, en janvier, the government israelian avait choisi daléger les restrictions. Toutefois, part of malades infectious for Covid mais hospitalis to un autre motif as ces dernieris semaines en Israel.

A lyre aussi:

DIRECT. Covid-19: Olivier Viran rassurant sur l’volution de la situation sanitaire, les contaminations diminuent

“Une grand part of the population hospitalizer or hospital infected with Omicron, and a part of the elixir of life. , indique os nos confrres du Parisien Michaël Edelstein, épidimiologist à l’Université Bar-Ilan de Tel-Aviv.

What is the effectiveness of the dose?

Appears two injections, the routines montrent that vaccines diminue au fil des mois, and compris contre fomes graves. Une efficacious mise à mal face aux variants, dont Omicron. Pfizer da Diallers is an essay clinic for a vaccine containing the variant Omicron du Covid-19.

Concerned neo-hippies and their global warming, i’ll tell ya. But succès n’est pas l. “This is one of the most successful colossal car suppliers in the world, ‘says Michael Edelstein. Cere dernier and voit’s one occasion” de fortement protector personalities truns vulnarables pendant une piriode criteria 6%. des moins 60 ans nont encore new dose of vaccine, and our nomvolue presque plus depuse plus semaines.