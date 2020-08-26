COVID-19 Publicity at Hudson Valley Supermarket, Church

Wellness officials are warning Hudson Valley citizens about a possible COVID-19 publicity at a supermarket and church.

On Tuesday, the Putnam County Wellbeing Office declared anyone with coronavirus frequented a St. James Church in Carmel and the Carmel ShopRite.

“If you labored at or attended the 10am Mass at St. James Church on August 23, or if you labored at or frequented ShopRite Grocery store, 184 NY-52 in Carmel, NY on August 23 from 1pm-3pm You may perhaps have been uncovered to COVID-19,” the Putnam County Health and fitness Department wrote on Fb.

Someone who just lately analyzed good for COVID-19 visited the church and grocery store on Sunday, officers say.

“Make sure you check out for symptoms of COVID-19 which contain fever, chills, shortness of breath or problem respiration, exhaustion, muscle mass or system aches, headache, new loss of style or scent, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea,” Putnam County Health and fitness Section wrote.

Officers advise speaking to your health practitioner with any problems. You can also get in touch with the Putnam County Division of Wellbeing at 845-808-1390 with any queries or check out the health and fitness department’s internet site for screening details.

Subscribe to the Hudson Valley Post’s E-newsletter