Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Responds To Insanity After Comments On Jalen Hurts’ MVP Nomination

Frisco, Texas – Micah Parsons Know the danger at the moment.

The Dallas Cowboys The All-Pro linebacker understood the NFL’s high-interest climate, and how… Philadelphia EaglesThe fanbase embraces the etymology of the word “fanatic” as massively as any other.

“I’m not trying to make enemies,” Parsons said. Buffalo bills Acceleration Von Miller swiped Miller’s show “Voncast” this week. “I love the game so much that I can’t, when things are off, I can’t keep it like I have to say something.”

So Parsons said it.

He asked, “If we look at the Eagles, does it hurt or the team?”

Do Quarterback Jalen Hurts deserve MVP honors If his team, the talent and stability model, relies less on his individual performance for success than on his like Kansas City Chiefs" Patrick Mahomes?

Bleacher Report aired a clip of the conversation on Tuesday, the full interview downloaded Wednesday.

Thursday after practice, sweat still dripping down his face, Parsons addressed the comments from the first question about his weekly media availability.

What do you think of Philadelphia now in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania?

“I’m sure they hate me,” said Parsons. But “I always will, I mean: You have to stand by everything you say, just like a man.”

Parsons said he didn’t mean he was standing up to some fans and social media analysts’ interpretation of his speaking. It’s just that those who thought he was criticizing Hertz’s performance misunderstood the intent of the conversation.

After his suggestions about a player-of-the-match nomination for Jalen Hurts made waves with Eagles fans this week, Cowboys quarterback Micah Parsons followed suit on Thursday. (Photo by Mitchell Leaf/Getty Images)

Hurts has thrown for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, rushing for another 686 yards and 10 scores. No quarterback has played cleaner football than his 0.8% interception rate, as his 32 total fumbles trail only Mahomes. (Cincinnati Bengals” Joe Burrow and buffalo bills Josh Allen It also accounted for 32 total touchdowns.)

“No pun intended or disrespectful to Wounds,” Parsons said. “I think he’s doing a great job this year. But you know me: I’m a defensive guy, and I said the Eagles defense was the team to watch. They just got the hell out of it.” [defenders] Making plays all year long. Defensively, I know how the offensive guys get all the credit.

“So I just wanted to defend the guys.”

Parsons Cornbucks mentioned Darius slaughtered and CJ Gardner-Johnson, as well as the Eagles offensive linemen Lynn JohnsonAnd the Jordan Mailata And the Jason Kelseyas Philadelphia players who wowed him on a 12-1 team.

“Why is quarterback the most valuable position when there are 22 positions?” Parsons asked. “Now is it the hardest situation? You could argue that it’s probably the hardest situation, that and show up.”

Quarters have exclusively won the AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award since 2013, with Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers He leads the pack with four of those honors. The last defensive player to win the award was Giants outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986. In the 36 seasons since then, the league’s MVP has had 29 tackles from a quarterback (including split awards), and the other eight winners have been running backs.

Parsons is the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year after a campaign that included 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, 20 tackles for a loss, and 84 tackles for a loss. Its versatility and athleticism continued to solidify Cowboy defense This year, she returned 12 sacks in 13 games plus three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Parsons lined up primarily as a defensive end even though the Cowboys had “officially” reported him as a linebacker. He is currently a favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, per betMGM.

Does this warrant consideration for an MVP? Parsons has never openly defended his confession as much as his own and his side of due respect for the ball.

“People forget that football is complementary,” Parsons said. How our good defense performance helps Dak [Prescott]. If we keep the team up to 20[-yard line] Then they make boats [our returner] He brings the ball back to fifty, and now Duck is already on the positive side. It is complementary football. It’s not all just a QB or whatever.

“It’s defense, special teams, who don’t get credit.”

Parsons acknowledged that his perceived slight on Hurts generated a “magnificent storm,” a risk all the more apparent when the Cowboys host the NFC rival Eastern Eagles on Christmas Eve. At 10-3, Dallas will need help to catch Philadelphia in the divisional race. But a playoff of the match’s caliber will be important for both teams.

Parsons said he doesn’t worry about speaking his mind, believing that “people should have opinions” and that his opinions—as long as they’re respectful—are a sign of authenticity.

“Not once did I disrespect Hertz or any other player in any way,” Parsons said. “I only talk about football. If football is a hurtful conversation, what are we playing for? I think the job is more harmful than the conversation, you know.

“[Others] Get to talk s*** all day long. Why don’t we talk a little? I don’t understand what is so painful when we talk about each other.