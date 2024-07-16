July 16, 2024

Cramer pinpoints stocks that could rise or fall if Trump wins in 2024

Cheryl Riley July 16, 2024 2 min read

Cramer said he wasn’t trying to predict the election outcome, but he stressed that Saturday’s assassination attempt has made many people believe Trump is more likely to beat President Joe Biden in the fall. Buyers on Monday appeared to agree with that assessment, with many betting that stocks are poised to do well under a Republican administration.

Cramer said Trump is likely to be more lenient when it comes to mergers and acquisitions than Biden. Cramer said big investment banks could benefit from successful mergers, so investors should pay attention to firms like JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, all of which saw gains on Monday. He also suggested that the Trump administration could allow Kroger to acquire Albertsons and Tapestry to acquire Capri, deals that the Biden administration has tried to block.

According to Cramer, investors may want to avoid stocks tied to environmental conservation. During the first Trump administration, the government rolled back more than 100 environmental policies, according to New York times.

If government support is removed, companies like Enphase, SolarEdge, SunRun and Sunova — all of which were down by Monday’s close — could see their earnings take a hit, Cramer said.

“Eight years ago, in a moment of political fever, I put a button on my soundboard that said ‘Trump Arrow, Trump Arrow,’” he said. “After the events of this weekend, it seems I have to bring it back.”

