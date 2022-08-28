August 28, 2022

Crazy truck in the Netherlands: new accident toll 6 dead and 7 injured

Rusty Knowles August 28, 2022 1 min read

A heavy number. Six people died and seven were injured in Saturday’s accident A truck rammed into people dining near Rotterdam on Saturday. That’s according to a new report released this Sunday by Dutch police.

“Right now we have six people killed and seven injured, one seriously injured after yesterday’s accident,” police spokeswoman Mirzam Boers told AFP. An initial assessment of the accident on Saturday evening said at least two people were killed and several others injured.

The driver was arrested

The early morning accident happened when the Spanish-registered truck left the road at Zuidzijdsedijk, about 30km south of Rotterdam. “A truck drove into a group of people attending a neighborhood barbecue,” Rotterdam police said on their Twitter account. The event was organized by a local skating team.

Photos taken after the accident identified the truck as belonging to Spain-based El Mosca. The truck driver, who was not injured, was arrested and taken into custody, the radio reported. our. Mirjam Boyers confirmed the driver was “not under the influence of alcohol”. Police are appealing for witnesses to help with the investigation.

