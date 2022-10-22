October 23, 2022

Creepy? A ‘brain-eating’ amoeba has killed a teenager in the US

Rusty Knowles October 23, 2022 1 min read

An amoeba is, simply put, a single-celled organism. It has been identified by scientists as “Neegleria fowleri”. ParisianGetting information from daily newspaper The Guardian.

The invisible, invisible killer amoeba “first attacks the nasal mucous membranes before ascending to the brain. The disease it causes, primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, is almost always fatal. It may take about ten days to cover the victim’s face from nose to brain, but the first symptoms are usually triggered after five days.

Hence its diminutive name “brain-eating” amoeba.

A case in France

In the United States, 154 infections and deaths were attributed to this amoeba. A 9-year-old boy died of lightning encephalitis after inhaling water through his nose while bathing in a hot spring in Guadeloupe.

