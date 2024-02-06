February 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Crew member dies during filming – The Hollywood Reporter

Crew member dies during filming – The Hollywood Reporter

Roxanne Bacchus February 6, 2024 1 min read
CBS Broadcast Center, at Radford Studio Center on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 in Studio City, California.

CBS Broadcast Center at Radford Studio Center in Studio City


Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

One of the crew members of the Marvel Studios series The miracle man He died in an accident on the set. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Radford Studios, where one of the crew, a driller, fell from the rafters.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II The miracle man Like Simon Williams, the stuntman turned superhero. The show was not being filmed on Tuesday, but the crew was working.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this incident,” Marvel Studios said in a statement.

The miracle man He completed some filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike shut things down in July. It's not clear how much additional work lies ahead on the series, though one source said most of the filming has been completed and only some pickups are scheduled in the coming days or weeks.

Width is important Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten RingsDestin Daniel Creighton and Brooklyn nine nineAndrew Guest is among the talent behind the scenes. Ben Kingsley is among the returning Marvel actors, reprising his role as stage actor Trevor Slattery.

See also  Bride says she was criticized for saying no to bridesmaids

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Toby Keith, the iconic country music singer-songwriter, has died at the age of 62

February 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Taylor Swift reveals tracklist for 'Tortured Poets Oath'

February 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Jacob Elordi Allegedly Attacked Australian Producer Over 'Saltburn' Prank – The Hollywood Reporter

February 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

Crew member dies during filming – The Hollywood Reporter

February 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A petrified tree that Dr. Seuss may have dreamed of

February 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Phillies trade Cubs outfielder Michael Rooker, designate Andrew Pilati to assignment – NBC Sports Philadelphia

February 6, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

The Switch is Nintendo's “main business” at the moment, but all eyes are on the horizon

February 6, 2024 Len Houle