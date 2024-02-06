Crew member dies during filming – The Hollywood Reporter

CBS Broadcast Center at Radford Studio Center in Studio City

Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

One of the crew members of the Marvel Studios series The miracle man He died in an accident on the set. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Radford Studios, where one of the crew, a driller, fell from the rafters.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II The miracle man Like Simon Williams, the stuntman turned superhero. The show was not being filmed on Tuesday, but the crew was working.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this incident,” Marvel Studios said in a statement.

The miracle man He completed some filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike shut things down in July. It's not clear how much additional work lies ahead on the series, though one source said most of the filming has been completed and only some pickups are scheduled in the coming days or weeks.

Width is important Shang Qi and the Legend of the Ten RingsDestin Daniel Creighton and Brooklyn nine nineAndrew Guest is among the talent behind the scenes. Ben Kingsley is among the returning Marvel actors, reprising his role as stage actor Trevor Slattery.