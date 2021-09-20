Criticized newspaper for a photo covering a minaret

The French-speaking Algerian newspaper caught fire on Monday, September 20, for publishing a redesigned photo covering the minaret of the Algiers Great Mosque.

Photo published by the newspaper El Watan, Showed the passage of the funeral of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika buried on Sunday, but in the background the dump of the Algiers Great Mosque was removed, which provoked harsh criticism from angry Internet users on social websites.

Apologies for “a technical incident”

Faced with this outcry, the French-language daily apologized on its site.Unfortunate technical treatment in the DTP (desktop publishing) industry of the newspaper“He promised that.”A purely technical event (it) has nothing to do with any ideological calculation, with circles known to be hostile to El Watan trying to filter it out..

Ministry of Communications “Strange and unwanted behavior“And a”Blatant violation of the law“Algiers manages large mosque, condemned”Firm and clearRemoval of the minaret.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, for its part, estimates in a statement that it will publish this photo.A violation that leads to administrative actions and legal actionAbderzak Macri, al-Baria’s main Islamist party leader, the leader of the Movement de la Society, poured La Bikes (MSP) into his Facebook page for condemnation.Hatred over the symbols of the Muslim religion.

The tallest in the world

The minaret of the Algiers Great Mosque is the tallest in the world. It overlooks the Algiers Bay and is served by a 267-meter or 43-story panoramic lift. Bouteflika’s mega-iconic project, which was ousted from power in 2019, has sparked a serious controversy in the Great Mosque Algeria, especially due to its price (over 50 750 million), which is considered exaggerated.

At the end of the black decade of the Civil War (1992-2002, 200,000 deaths) he became president in 1999 and was ousted from power in 2019. Potteflika died on September 17 at the age of 84.