Croatia condemns NATO’s lack of reaction after drone crash on Zagreb

Prime Minister CroatianAndrzej Blenkovich condemned the inaction of NATO airspace this Saturday. Zagreb Of one Drone The army was launched in “territory of Ukraine” and called for “strengthening cooperation” within the coalition.

“It is obvious that the reaction was not good, that the risk level was not assessed or communicated quickly and expeditiously with other countries.”

Soviet-made spy drone

The machine crashed Thursday evening in a park six kilometers from the center of Zagreb, near the university town where 4,500 students live, and no casualties were reported 200 meters from the residential area. 40 cars parked in the parking lot were damaged.

According to the Croatian leader, this is a Soviet-made spy drone Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh used in the 1970s and 1980s. 14 meters long, this machine weighs more than 6 tons. “It simply came to our notice thenUkraine “After flying” for seven minutes “in Croatia, before crashing in Zagreb, the craft flew over the airspace of Romania and Hungary,” Andrej Blenkovich said. “We do not know whose (…) Russian and Ukrainian parties claim it is not theirs,” he explained. Elements found during the investigation may allow this answer to be obtained.

No warning in Croatia

Zagreb is about 550 kilometers away when a crow flies from the nearby border with Ukraine, which has been facing an invasion by Russian forces since February 24. The Prime Minister called for strengthening and intensifying cooperation within the coalition in such situations. According to Croatian officials, the ship was in Hungarian airspace for about 40 minutes without being warned by Croatia.

“This is NATO, Romanian, Hungarian and Croatian airspace, and we can not tolerate such a situation. It should not happen again. It was an obvious threat, we must react to it,” a NATO official told AFP on Friday. And missile defense [de l’alliance] Followed the path of an object, which then crashed into Zagreb.