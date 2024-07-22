CrowdStrike: ‘Significant Number’ of Affected Devices Back in Action

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, An estimated 8.5 million devices were affected by the global outage.

author, Joao da Silva

Role, Business Correspondent

July 22, 2024, 02:29 GMT Updated 6 hours ago

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said a “significant number” of devices affected by Friday’s global IT outage are now back online.

In a social media post, the company – whose faulty security update caused Microsoft Windows computers to crash around the world – added that it is “continuing to focus on restoring all systems.”

Businesses, banks, hospitals and airlines were among the hardest hit, with some still struggling to fully restore their systems.

“We recognize the profound impact this has had on everyone. We know our customers, partners and their IT teams are working tirelessly and we are extremely grateful.” Crowdstrike said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

The company added that it is working on deploying a new fix that it hopes will help speed up the recovery process for computer systems.

However, CrowdStrike did not mention how many devices are still affected.

More than 1,400 flights to and from the United States were canceled on Sunday, according to aviation data tracking platform FlightAware.

Delta and United Airlines were the most affected US airlines.

Health services in Britain, Israel and Germany were also affected on Friday, with some services cancelled.

The massive outage has highlighted the vulnerabilities of global computer networks, showing how a single glitch can cause global chaos.

"Too often these days, a single glitch causes an entire system to go down, impacting industries from healthcare and airlines to banks and auto dealers," FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a social media post.

“These incidents reveal how concentration can create fragile systems.”

Until this incident, the company was one of the most trusted brands in the cybersecurity industry.

According to CrowdStrike’s website, it has 29,000 customers around the world, including some of the largest companies in the United States.