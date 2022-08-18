“Cry When You See Me”: What Are the “Hungerstones” That Have Recently Reemerged Due to Drought?

It is not good that these inscriptions appear on the stones of a river. Renewed by drought, they echo the sufferings of the past. Explanations.

Our forefathers have warned us. Inscriptions on stones christened “Stones of Hunger” refer to droughts, especially those found on the Elbe or the Rhine, that reduced the river’s water levels.

Water level indicator

One of the best-known stones can be found in the Czech city of Děčín. It bears the dire warning, “Cry when you see me.” Dating back to the 15th century, these large stones served as a marker for water levels. They are historical evidence of the drought that Europe went through.

Recent droughts in Europe have once again seen “hungry stones” in some Czech and German rivers. These stones were used to mark the lowest level of the river which predicted famines. This one, on the Elbe River, is from 1616: “Weep when you see me.”#Archaeology Histories pic.twitter.com/rkPDVw7uPx — ArchaeoHistories (@arch_histories) August 14, 2022

As the German newspaper explains Der Spiegel, The oldest of these inscriptions dates from 1417. The date 1616 is inscribed on the Inscription of Tizin, located in the country where the Elbe has its source before flowing into the North Sea.

Drought, synonymous with poor harvests, was often a factor exacerbating the risk of famine. Around the Czech city, other hunger stones are placed on the Elbe with different dates, such as 1892, 1903, 1904, 1911, 1928, 1963 and 2015.

The drought will worsen

These gems last reappeared in 2018. Der Spiegel explains that most of the photos of hunger stones broadcast in the media date back to 2018. This year pales in comparison to the severe drought affecting the rest of Europe. This year, on the other hand, the appearance of other hunger stones has been noted in Germany, for example in several places on the Rhine.

According to European Drought Observatory“The severe drought that has affected much of Europe since the beginning of the year continues to spread and worsen,” the question said, with drier than normal conditions expected in much of the continent over the next three months.