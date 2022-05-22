Cryptocurrencies do not have a valuable output – they do not add to society like other investments – Bitcoin Featured News

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates explained why he doesn’t own any bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. “I like investing in things that have a valuable output,” Gates said, adding that cryptocurrencies “do not add to society like other investments.”



Bill Gates on cryptocurrency, and why not invest

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shared his opinion on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ​​Thursday.

One of the questions he was asked was “What do you think of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies?” Gates replied:

I don’t own any of them. I like to invest in things that have a valuable output.

He added, “The value of companies depends on how great products are made. The value of crypto is just what someone else decides someone else is going to pay for it, so don’t add it to the community like other investments.”

Gates’ stance on crypto echoes that of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha detailed why he did not invest in bitcoin or cryptocurrency earlier this month.

It doesn’t produce anything, Buffett describe it BTCNoting that he would not pay $25 for every bitcoin in the world. “What do I do with it? I have to sell it back to you somehow. It won’t do anything,” he said.

The co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has long been a critic of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

In February last year, he said he does not own bitcoin, adding that he takes a “neutral view”. However, it is also She said Cryptography was one of the technical innovations without which the world would be better off. Gates noted, “The way cryptocurrency operates today allows for some criminal activity. It would be good to get rid of that.”

Gates also commented on Tesla CEO Elon Musk owning bitcoin in February of last year. “Elon has a lot of money and is very sophisticated, so you don’t have to worry that his bitcoin will go up or down randomly,” said one of the Microsoft co-founders. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably pay attention,” he cautioned.

Kevin Helms Kevin, an Austrian economics student, found bitcoin in 2011 and has been a missionary ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open source systems, network effects, and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



