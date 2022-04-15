April 15, 2022

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Jerry Maguire has pleaded guilty to forcible touching

Roxanne Bacchus April 15, 2022 3 min read

Back in 2019, Some good men And Jerry Maguire Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was accused of forcibly touching a woman in a nightclub the previous year, leading to several other women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Gooding was later charged with three incidents, and it was revealed today that he has formally pleaded guilty to forcibly kissing the aforementioned woman in 2018.

Besides pleading guilty to this one count, Cuba Gooding Jr. has publicly apologized to two other women who accused him of similar inappropriate behavior. The guilt was pleaded and the apology was made as part of a plea bargain, with the representative saying in court (via News agency):

I apologize for making anyone feel inappropriately touched. I am a famous person. I keep in touch with people. I never want them to feel offended or uncomfortable in any way.

