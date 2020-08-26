Culpeper PD trying to get male in noted larceny of mobile cell phone from supermarket | Most up-to-date News







The Culpeper Law enforcement Department is searching for aid in identifying a male suspected of getting a cell cellular phone put down by a purchaser in a area supermarket.

The documented larceny happened at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 inside of Martin’s grocery retailer on Montanus Drive. A shopper still left his mobile mobile phone on a screen in the retailer whilst procuring, according to a law enforcement office news release.

Soon thereafter, a gentleman was found on surveillance digicam having the phone off of the screen and allegedly placing it in his back pocket, police reported.

Police described him as a white male in his 20s with dark colour facial hair. He was wearing a baseball cap, green emblem shirt and light-coloured ripped jeans. The male has tattoos on both forearms.

Any one with data about his identity should really contact Learn Law enforcement Officer David Cole at 540/727-3430 ext. 5570 or the 24-hour non-crisis dispatch line at 540/727-7900 referencing circumstance #2008-0153. Share guidelines anonymously at 540/727-0300 or [email protected]