Current fighting near eastern cities of Bagmouth and Soledor ‘the bloodiest scene of this war’

For Ukraine, long-range weapons are critical to Russia’s success

Myhylo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, estimates that the war in Ukraine could be won within the year if the West provides more weapons, especially missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometers.

“Only missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometers will allow us to significantly accelerate the elimination of territories”This will lead to the end of the war “Late spring, or early summer, or summer, or probably fall”, Mr. Podoliak told AFP. He explained that these types of missiles would allow the Ukrainian military to reach Russian arsenals far from the front in Moscow-occupied territories, beyond the reach of systems currently available to Ukrainian forces. .

Already using powerful American Himars systems (range of 80 kilometers), the Ukrainians are demanding American ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers. With long-range weapons, “We will destroy all the military infrastructure of the Russian army in the occupied territories, including the Donbass” (Eastern Ukraine) and in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, Mr. Podoliak argued.

Nevertheless, Mykhailo Podoliak assures that Ukraine will not attack targets on Russian territory once it acquires these long-range weapons. “We are exclusively fighting a defensive war”He insisted, warning that the war would continue without massive supplies of increased Western heavy weapons “Decades”.