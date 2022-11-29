Cyber ​​Monday deal: $900 off the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Amazon is offering the best prices on 49″ Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 and G9 gaming monitors for Cyber ​​Monday. If it looks familiar to you, that’s because it carried over from Black Friday. It’s good that Amazon kept the price the same because everyone else (including That (Samsung Direct) has raised the price of the Neo G9 by $100 or more On top of that, Amazon is offering an extra 10% cash back in savings to anyone who pays with an Amazon Prime card.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49 Inch Small LED Gaming Monitor: One of the best gaming monitors around

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49″ 4K Gaming observer

Additional potential savings alert: if you have a file Amazon Prime CardYou can get 10% cashback ($140). That effectively brings the price down to $1,259.99. If you’re an Amazon Prime member but don’t have one Amazon Prime CardWell, you should totally subscribe to one, since there’s no annual fee. This is a great card because it gives you 5% cash back on all purchases on Amazon all year round.

So what makes this screen worth the price? The main thing is the small LED screen. Samsung’s top-of-the-line “Odyssey” series gaming monitor is also the only Samsung monitor with a micro LED backlight integrated with a Quantum Dot Panel (QLED). You’ll only find Mini LED backlighting in high-end 4K TVs as well as the latest Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch XDR display, the most expensive iPad on the market.

What’s good about “Mini LED”, “QLED”, and “Local Dimming”? The QLED panel allows this TV to maintain strong color accuracy and good dynamic range even at extreme brightness levels. Local Dimming allows different zones to dim or brighten independently of each other, allowing the TV to deftly handle scenes where the brightest white and darkest black appear simultaneously. Mini LED panels allow for more precise local dimming because the control areas are smaller and more numerous. Whereas an ordinary LCD TV with local dimming may have up to 100 dimming zones, the Neo G9 has a whopping 2,048 zones. See also Tim Cook reveals the real reason why Apple didn't add RCS to the iPhone

The Samsung Neo G9 is not a one-trick, and all the other specs live up to the hype as a high-end gaming monitor. This huge 49 inch curved screen has a high resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels. And by the way, that curve is so intense (1000R), that it’s approx Hug You and you play games. It offers a 1ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, which means no input lag or motion blur. It’s HDR2000 certified, which means it’s possible to display peak brightness as high as 2000nits. Additionally, it offers G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support. It contains two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is clearly not a screen for everyone. You need a fairly generous gaming budget if you want to add this to your device. The cost keeps many players at bay, but the barrier to entry has certainly been lowered significantly with this deal today.

Samsung Odyssey G9 49″ Gaming Monitor

Samsung Odyssey G9 49″ 5120×1440 Curved 1ms 240Hz QLED for Gaming observer

The Samsung Odyssey G9 was released in August of 2021, so it’s only a year older than the Neo G9. The only real difference is that the Odyssey G9 doesn’t have a Mini-LED backlight. This means it has fewer local dimming areas and a lower brightness rating (HDR1000 vs. HDR2000 certified). Everything else is nearly identical. The Odyssey G9 is a 49-inch 5120×1440 1000R curved monitor with a fast 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA certified G-SYNC compatibility. The HDR1000 Quantum Dot (QLED) panel has a 125% larger color space than the sRGB standard (95% DCI-P3). If it matters at all to you, this screen is great to look at too, from the front as well as the back.

Samsung Odyssey ARK 55 gaming screen

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55″ Curved 4K 165Hz Mini-LED QLED Gaming Monitor

We can’t mention Samsung’s “best” gaming monitors without mentioning the new Samsung Odyssey ARK. This is a giant 55-inch gaming monitor (not a TV) with a Mini-LED backlight and a QLED panel that looks a lot like the Neo G9. It has a powerful 1000R curvature for maximum immersion and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. For a screen this size, it has a very versatile stand. You can even rotate it into “cockpit mode” for an incredibly vertical experience. Unlike most other gaming monitors, the Odyssey ARK is also equipped with a surprisingly capable sound system.

LG 48GP900-B 48-inch 4K OLED Gaming Monitor: The Closest Competitor

2022 release LG UltraGear 48GP900 48-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED for Gaming observer

The 48GP900-B is Ultragear’s first gaming monitor to use an OLED panel. This is a WOLED panel similar to the one you’d find on the 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV but there are a few key differences. Instead of the semi-gloss coating found on an OLED TV, the 48GP900 has an anti-glare low reflective coating that’s undoubtedly better suited for close-up screen use. Also It has a DisplayPort connection and lacks a built-in Smart TV interface. It carries HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K @ 120Hz compatibility for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners, as well as VRR and G-SYNC support. In addition, the 120Hz refresh rate can be increased to 138Hz when used as a PC monitor. And finally, if aesthetics are important to you, there’s subtle RGB backlighting on the back of the screen not found on OLED TVs.

Why choose OLED gaming monitor? When it comes to high-end gaming monitors, there are many options to choose from. But one thing is for sure, you can’t go wrong with OLED. OLED panels knock out any IPS, VA, and TN screen in terms of raw picture quality. They have the best contrast ratio and dynamic range thanks to near infinite black levels and the ability to turn individual LEDs on and off. They also have near-instant response times, so ghosting is a thing of the past. Until recently, the biggest drawback to OLED screens was their premium price. However, this Amazon Black Friday deal plans to buck that trend.

