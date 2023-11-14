Cyprus vows to investigate sanctions violations against Russia

Amid conflict in Ukraine, Russia restricts coverage of upcoming elections to registered media

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday confirmed stricter conditions for the media to cover elections in the country, ahead of a presidential vote expected next March. According to the decree published on the government website, the new law will make the work of the media more difficult during the next elections, in the context of the repression of civil society amid the conflict in Ukraine.

In fact, journalists not employed by registered media are not allowed to participate in EC meetings, and only those “authorized under the law” can take photos and videos in the offices. mentioned in the decree. This means that Russian bloggers, independent journalists and media workers working from abroad may not have access to vote or count.

Six more years for Putin?

Remarkably, the decree confirms that the next elections will be held in the annexed Ukrainian regions in 2022 and that martial law is currently in force.

Russian presidential elections are expected in March 2024. According to Russian law, the exact date for the first round must be announced by the authorities by mid-December. At this stage, Vladimir Putin has not announced his candidacy, but there is little doubt about his desire to stay in the Kremlin for another six years.