Cyprus vows to investigate sanctions violations against Russia

Cyprus pledges to investigate alleged sanctions violations
Cyprus on Tuesday vowed to investigate sanctions violations against Moscow, revealed by an investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which identified the Mediterranean island as a hub for Russian money laundering. The consortium says it reviewed confidential documents that date from the mid-1990s to April 2022 and include company charts, financial statements, bank account applications and emails. The documents, titled “Cyprus Confidential” in English, said the documents “provide deep insight into the crooked financial system that empowered some of the West’s most staunch enemies”.
“Everything revealed will be investigated, and no one is above the reputation of our country,” responded President Nikos Christodoulits. “All information disclosed will be investigated within a certain time frame (…) the reputation of our country, the credibility of our country (…) is important,” he told reporters.
In Russia, even harsher repression against enemies
A Russian court has sentenced a man to six years in prison for defacing advertising posters showing soldiers taking part in a Kremlin offensive against Ukraine. The committee said on Tuesday that the accused, 46, had “disparaged” the army, “disgraced” and “coached a minor to commit a crime”. The Russian investigation in a press release.
Six years in prison for “throwing a lump”.
According to this source, the man, along with his minor son, in 2022, in the city of Togliatti, 1,000 km southeast of Moscow, “several times” vandalized signs of “heroism by soldiers during a special military operation.” Ukraine. According to local media outlet 63.ru, the accused threw “stones and clods of mud” at several displays placed on roads in Togliatti.
On the website of the NGO Memorial, the accused is presented as Alexey Arbusenko, born November 25, 1976, “teacher-psychologist, speech therapist, writer, musician.”
Amid conflict in Ukraine, Russia restricts coverage of upcoming elections to registered media
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday confirmed stricter conditions for the media to cover elections in the country, ahead of a presidential vote expected next March. According to the decree published on the government website, the new law will make the work of the media more difficult during the next elections, in the context of the repression of civil society amid the conflict in Ukraine.
In fact, journalists not employed by registered media are not allowed to participate in EC meetings, and only those “authorized under the law” can take photos and videos in the offices. mentioned in the decree. This means that Russian bloggers, independent journalists and media workers working from abroad may not have access to vote or count.
Six more years for Putin?
Remarkably, the decree confirms that the next elections will be held in the annexed Ukrainian regions in 2022 and that martial law is currently in force.
Russian presidential elections are expected in March 2024. According to Russian law, the exact date for the first round must be announced by the authorities by mid-December. At this stage, Vladimir Putin has not announced his candidacy, but there is little doubt about his desire to stay in the Kremlin for another six years.
Russia pushes into eastern Ukraine
“The army has reported an increase in the number of enemy attacks,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns on his Telegram channel, citing the Avtivka, Kubiansk and Donetsk regions in the east. He promises his players will “hold their positions” and make “attacks”.
MP of Ukraine for treason
A Kyiv court remands Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky on charges of treason to Russia. The 42-year-old confirms to Telegram that he will spend at least two months in custody. He says he’s being sued for his comments. “A new year in a detention center for criticizing the government,” he said.
The Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) accuses the controversial member of parliament of being part of a “criminal group” that acted “at the behest of Russian special services” “with the aim of discrediting Ukraine’s image on the international stage”.
Vladimir Putin Pardons Anna Politkovskaya’s Killer
Vladimir Putin has pardoned former Russian police officer Sergei Kadzhikurbanov, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2006 murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, for joining Russian forces in Ukraine. “From the beginning of the special military operation (…) I now learned from his relatives here that he was given a contract to participate in it. He did it, and after the contract was completed he was pardoned by the decree of the president,” explains lawyer Alexei Mikhalchik.
Ammunition for Ukraine: European production cannot continue
The EU cannot deliver a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine before spring. “The million won’t be reached, we have to assume that,” says German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.
The European Union has so far delivered about 300,000 artillery shells to Ukraine from its stockpile. European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell notes that about 40% of European production should be exported to thirty countries other than Ukraine. “What we need to do is try to turn that production back to Ukraine as (our) priority, and that will mean a significant shift.”
According to Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the domestic market, European production capacity has increased by “almost 20 to 30%” since February. The target of producing more than one million rounds of ammunition per year will be achieved by spring.
White House says ‘window is closing’ on Congress for Ukraine aid
White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan believes that “with each passing week, our ability to fully fund what we need to allow Ukraine to secure its territory and continue to advance becomes more difficult,” according to reports. Online media Kyiv Independent. The Biden administration is awaiting approval by the US Congress for military aid to Kiev, along with aid to Israel and funding for US border security. “The window is closing” and the consequences will become more serious, says Jack Sullivan, adding that the funding shortfall “is already affecting our ability to provide everything Ukraine needs, and this effect will not worsen over time. .
Moscow Intensifies Bombing of Avdiivka, Kiev Says
Ukraine’s military says fighting continues around Avdiivka, Donetsk region. Over the past two days, Russia has “increased the number of airstrikes using guided missiles from Su-35 aircraft,” which have been targeted by the Russians for weeks. Army, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military announced on national television. Reuters reported. According to him, Russian forces have suffered heavy losses around the city, but are “making more and more infantry” there. Kyiv says it has foiled eight attacks in the past 24 hours.
The head of the Avtivka military administration, for his part, told the Ukrinform news agency that Russian losses were at least 3,000 or 4,000 dead, 7,000 or 8,000 wounded, and that “not a single building” in the city remained intact. Of the pre-war population of 32,000, just over 1,500 remain.
