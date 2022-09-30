Dahmer Crew member criticizes racist group: ‘Worst show I’ve ever worked on’

“Dahmer The Monster: The Story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Production Coordinator Kim Allsopp spread on Twitter before Netflix The series even debuted when she revealed that she was “treated in a horrible way” on set. Allsopp wrote that she was one of only two black people on the set and that other crew members often called her the other black person.

They kept calling me by her name. We both had braids, she was dark skinned and 5’10. I’m 5’5,” Alsup wrote on Twitter. “Working on this took everything I had because I was treated horribly. I look at the black heroine differently now too.”

Alsup’s tweet was posted on September 18, two days before “Dahmer” will debut on Netflix and will top the most-watched streaming charts. Now, the production coordinator has explained her experience in an interview on September 30 with Los Angeles Times. Alsup said she didn’t watch “Dahmer” on Netflix because that might be her reason.

“I just feel like it would bring back a lot of memories to work on. I don’t want to suffer from these kinds of PTSD,” Allsopp said. “The promotion itself gave me PTSD, which is why I ended up writing that tweet and didn’t think that Anyone will read it.”

Allsopp, whose additional credits include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Anna Creation” and “Dear White,” described the production as “stressful” and added, “It was one of the worst shows I’ve ever worked on. I was always called by someone else’s name, the girl.” The only other black that doesn’t look like me, and I learned the names of an additional 300 wallpaper.”

Allsopp also told The Times that the production of “Dahmer” did not have mental health coordinators available, which is one reason she appreciates that the show has an unsupportive work environment. diverse Reached out to Netflix for comment.

“Dahmer” is now streaming on Netflix.