Dan Snyder, the leaders leaked emails that led to John Gruden’s firing

The call is coming from inside the house.

Bruce Allen, former general manager of the Washington Chain of Leaders, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives that it was owner Dan Snyder and his staff who leaked a series of Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails Ben Allen and former Raiders coach John Gruden.

Allen testified that he had been told by an NFL executive, and the move was made in an effort to shift blame from Snyder because the team had been the subject of numerous workplace misconduct investigations.

By June 2021, Mr. Snyder had gone further: he had identified “specific inappropriate emails from NFL ‘Bruce Allen’ promoting allegations that Mr. Allen is responsible for a toxic workplace culture,” according to For the report released by the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform reading.

Public reports indicate that although the NFL found Mr. Allen’s emails disturbing, it determined that they were “out of scope if the original investigation had been on the Washington Football Association.” About four months later, in October 2021, Mr. Allen learned that several “inappropriate” emails Mr. Snyder had obtained from his leaders’ email account had been leaked to the Wall Street Journal. According to Mr. Allen, when he called the NFL’s attorney, Lisa Friel, to complain, she implied the leaders were responsible for the leak, saying “We didn’t do it in the league’s office. I got out on their part.”

Dan Snyder Getty Images

Bruce Allen Getty Images

Gruden, with whom Allen exchanged emails, was the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders at the time of the leak, which occurred during the 2021 NFL season. In the emails, Gruden said then-NFL president Demoris Smith had “lips the size of Michelin.” [sic] tires”, while also tearing the female umpires, players who kneel for the national anthem and rams to draft openly gay player Michael Sam.

Snyder has been facing a variety of allegations of his own. Congress has opened an investigation into a variety of allegations of workplace misconduct, with female employees alleging widespread sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Snyder himself has also been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman in a 2009 incident on the team plane.

The report found that Snyder had direct role in sexual misconduct The team was investigated, with allegations including that he inappropriately touched a woman at a group dinner, among other accusations.

John Gruden Getty Images

With the walls closing in at Snyder, Allen claims he leaked emails to the Wall Street Journal in order to blame the team’s former general manager for workplace culture.

Gruden bore the brunt of the leak, as he was fired by the Raiders after the emails surfaced. He tried to defend himself by saying that he had “no race bone in his body” in response to Smith’s email. Gruden is in the midst of suing the NFL to reveal who was behind the leaks.

Snyder, who has owned Washington since 1999, took initial steps to sell the team, hiring Bank of America Securities to facilitate a potential sale.