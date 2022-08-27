Danger of “splash of radioactive materials” at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The operator of the largest Ukrainian power plant in Europe is warning of the risk of a “splash of radioactive material” after Russian bombing of the site.

There is a danger of “spraying radioactive materials” at Ukrainian nuclear power plant in ZaporizhzhiaOccupied by Russian troops, alerted the Ukrainian general operator on Saturday.

According to Energoatom, Russian troops shelled the site “repeatedly over the past day”.

“As a result of periodic explosions, the plant’s infrastructure has been damaged and there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sprinkling of radioactive materials,” the Ukrainian Nuclear Energy Agency said in a telegram, adding that there was a “high fire risk.”

According to the operator, as of Saturday afternoon (9:00 GMT), the plant was “operating with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards”.

Moscow blames Kyiv

Russia has also taken the blame for its partUkrainian bombing of Zaporizhia in last 24 hours.

In a statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian artillery fired 17 bombs on the largest power plant in Europe.

“Four (bombs) fell from the used fuel depot on the roof of the special building number meters and another “new fuel” nearby.

According to the Russian military, the Ukrainian army is firing from around the town of Marhanet, which faces the plant, on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, still under Kiev control. AFP was unable to verify these reports from an independent source.

The IAEA requests the dispatch of a mission

The Zaporizhia plant, home to six of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors, was taken by Russian troops in early March, shortly after the invasion began on February 24, and is on the southern front.

Kiev and Moscow have accused each other of carrying out bombings near the compound near the city of Enerkodar on the Dnieper River.

Thursday, Wednesday For the first time since its inception four decades ago, the Ukrainian power line was disconnectedDue to “activities of invaders”, according to Enerkottam.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the blackout was caused by Russian bombing of the last active power line connecting the plant to the grid.

The plant resumed operations on Friday afternoon, but Volodymyr Zelensky warned that “the worst situation continues to be fueled by Russian forces”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is urging a mission to the plant “to help ensure the nuclear safety and security situation”.