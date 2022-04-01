April 1, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe Finished Will Smith / Chris Rock Drama

Roxanne Bacchus April 1, 2022 2 min read

Ten Gryffindor points for this!

Last weekend was the Oscars, and instead of talking about Troy Kotsur being the first deaf man to win an Academy Award…

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

…or Ariana Debuze won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita West side storyShe is the second Puerto Rican woman to do his work (the first was Rita Moreno she has Anita 60 years ago) …

Publishing in the future via Getty Images

…or Megan the Stallion performing “We’re Not Talking About Bruno”…

…we discuss Will Smith rising on stage to slap Chris Rock in the face after the latter made a joke about Jada’s shaved head:

Robin Beck / Getty Images

ICYMI, Jada Pinkett-Smith recently opened up about her battle with hair loss, and many people found Chris Rock’s joke to be in bad taste.

Everyone and their mom were asked to think of Slapgate, and the last celebrity to comment was none other than Daniel Radcliffe:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

On Good morning BritainDaniel was asked what he thought of the matter, and it was with an iconic word:

He concluded by saying, “I just don’t want to have another opinion add to it.”

TBH, this is the best opinion I’ve seen on this topic all week!

See also  Ernie Hudson Jumps To Reboot NBC Quantum Leap

3 min read

4 min read

2 min read

2 min read

2 min read

1 min read

2 min read

