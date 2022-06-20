Daniel Snyder, House Oversight Committee escalates tensions over hearing

Placeholder while loading article actions

Washington Leaders owner Daniel Snyder reiterated his refusal to participate in a June 22 congressional hearing on the team’s workplace via a letter from his attorney on Monday. In the letter, Snyder did not close the door to speaking to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about where the team operates, but made it clear that he would only do so if certain conditions were met.

The two-page letter from Attorney Karen Patton Seymour, who is representing Snyder on the matter, to Representative Carolyn B. abroad.” He also reiterates his concerns about “basic notions of justice and due process.”

In response, a commission spokesperson noted that the commission “was more than accommodating” in several respects, including allowing Snyder to testify remotely from France.

“The commission will not be deterred in its investigation into the reality of workplace misconduct by Washington’s leaders,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The exchange represents the latest barrage of correspondence between Snyder and the commission about whether, when, and under what circumstances, he will testify under oath about sexual harassment and protracted toxicity reported by dozens of former employees.

Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL, will testify In a remote Wednesday session.

In a six-page letter to Snyder’s attorney on Friday, Maloney wrote that You didn’t find any good reason why he couldn’t testify He urged him to reconsider, offering to share some information up front as “accommodation”. She set 9 a.m. Monday as a deadline for his response. See also Yankees sign Shane Green Palace deal

The NFL declined to comment Monday on Snyder’s latest rejection.

The commission began its investigation into the leaders’ workplace and the NFL responded in October. After eight months of fact-finding, the commission considers Snyder’s testimony necessary and believes it should be available.

If he refuses to do so voluntarily, Maloney can issue a subpoena to compel him to testify. The ongoing discussion about what facilities will and will not be provided represents an attempt to find a compromise less than a subpoena.