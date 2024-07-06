July 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Danny Trejo claims xenophobia behind ‘targeted’ attack that led to fistfight at Fourth of July parade

Roxanne Bacchus July 6, 2024 2 min read

Danny Trejo claims The punches he threw At a recent Fourth of July celebration, the remarks were in retaliation for a “targeted” attack against him and his friends because they were of Mexican descent.

“I’m sad that there are people like me from the ’50s and ’60s who still feel the same way,” the “Machete” star said. He told TMZ, Friday, “because no one else was targeted.”

His friend, who was present during the fight, confirmed the claim that they were “targeted” because of their race, noting that no one else in front of or behind them was affected.

Danny Trejo claims he and his friends were “targeted” because of their race at recent Fourth of July celebrations. Getty Images
American film star of Mexican descent. Getty Images

Trejo and his friends were celebrating Independence Day in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday when a parade attendee threw a water balloon at his Low Rider convertible.

The “From Dusk Till Dawn” actor said he got out of his car because he heard someone yelling “It’s acid!” and was worried his car was badly damaged.

He told TMZ that when he went to check on the scene, someone allegedly hit him with a water balloon, which sparked a physical altercation.

A man allegedly threw a water balloon at Trejo’s convertible during the show. Fox 11 Los Angeles
The actor said he initially thought it was “acid.” Instagram
Afterwards, Trejo and his friends got into a fight with the man who allegedly threw the water balloon and his friends. Fox 11 Los Angeles

“I’m so sad. I’m so sad that I acted the way I did. I’m so sad that grown men have to throw water balloons to enjoy their day,” Trejo added.

The “Desperado” actor said the reason he “freaked out” was because he believed acid had been poured on his old car.

His friend then showed the bruises on his arms from the fight, saying the attackers were “stomping on him.” [his] “Weapons” and “Pregnancy” [him] under.”

Trejo said his attackers should feel “embarrassed.” Stock struggle
“They couldn’t hurt me,” he added. Getty Images

For his part, Trejo said he was “fine,” adding: “They couldn’t hurt me.”

The 80-year-old then joked that the men he fought should be ashamed to attack someone his age.

“I would be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man who was still talking and laughing,” the “Bad Ass” star concluded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

‘Hook Twist’ Girl Hailey Welch Is Getting Reality TV Attention

July 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Sagittarius July 2024

July 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kevin Bacon Recalls a Harrowing Experience When He Tried to Be Normal for a Day

July 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Danny Trejo claims xenophobia behind ‘targeted’ attack that led to fistfight at Fourth of July parade

July 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Fossil analysis reveals how Denisovans thrived on ‘roof of the world’

July 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

New report claims Apple iPhone 16 Pro will get a major design update

July 6, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

The storm is likely to make landfall in Texas as a hurricane.

July 6, 2024 Frank Tomlinson