Danny Trejo claims xenophobia behind ‘targeted’ attack that led to fistfight at Fourth of July parade

Danny Trejo claims The punches he threw At a recent Fourth of July celebration, the remarks were in retaliation for a “targeted” attack against him and his friends because they were of Mexican descent.

“I’m sad that there are people like me from the ’50s and ’60s who still feel the same way,” the “Machete” star said. He told TMZ, Friday, “because no one else was targeted.”

His friend, who was present during the fight, confirmed the claim that they were “targeted” because of their race, noting that no one else in front of or behind them was affected.

Trejo and his friends were celebrating Independence Day in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday when a parade attendee threw a water balloon at his Low Rider convertible.

The “From Dusk Till Dawn” actor said he got out of his car because he heard someone yelling “It’s acid!” and was worried his car was badly damaged.

He told TMZ that when he went to check on the scene, someone allegedly hit him with a water balloon, which sparked a physical altercation.

“I’m so sad. I’m so sad that I acted the way I did. I’m so sad that grown men have to throw water balloons to enjoy their day,” Trejo added.

The “Desperado” actor said the reason he “freaked out” was because he believed acid had been poured on his old car.

His friend then showed the bruises on his arms from the fight, saying the attackers were “stomping on him.” [his] “Weapons” and “Pregnancy” [him] under.”

For his part, Trejo said he was “fine,” adding: “They couldn’t hurt me.”

The 80-year-old then joked that the men he fought should be ashamed to attack someone his age.

“I would be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man who was still talking and laughing,” the “Bad Ass” star concluded.