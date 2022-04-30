David Ojabo was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the NFL Draft exactly 6 weeks after injuring his hock.

Owings Mills, Maryland – David Ogabo He said “it means the world” for him to be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round on Friday, which was exactly six weeks from the day he suffered a devastating Achilles injury on Michigan Pro Day.

Ojabo was named one of the top 10 potential picks this year NFL Project Before he was injured in a positional exercise on March 18 and fell to the ground, he grabbed his left leg in pain. At the time, he was the best outside linebacker from ESPN’s Mel Keeper Jr.

When he was selected by the 45th overall pick, Ogabu closed his eyes, tilted his head back and let out a shriek. He then hugged his family as tears streamed down his face.

“I saw it, it was raw emotion. I felt it every second,” Ogabo said. “Just being surrounded by friends and family. It’s a moment I will never forget.”



Pass rush is the Ravens’ biggest need, but there’s a chance that Baltimore won’t see Ojabo on the field until 2023. It’s likely that Ojabo will be sitting out this season.

Ogabu, who wore protective boots around his left foot and sat on the sofa on Friday, said he still hopes to play in 2022.

“I’m definitely an optimist,” he said. “But I can’t predict the future. So I just go day in and day out, doing as I’m told and hoping for the best.”

Ogabo said this was his first ever injury.

He said, “It’s a bump in the road.” “Just another obstacle I will overcome.”

Eric DeCosta, Ravens’ general manager, said team doctors had not seen Ogabo since a medical re-examination, but were “optimistic that at some point this year he will have a chance to play.”

DeCosta has admitted he believes Ojabo would be a viable first-round pick for the Ravens after watching him play in the fall.

Last season, Ojabo made 11 career best sacks and five forced fouls (led all Power 5 players) in his only full season in college football.

Ogabo heads to Baltimore, where he has a lot of familiarity. When he is healthy, he will team up with his former high school classmate Odavi Awathe Ravens were selected in the first round a year ago, to form a promising tandem.

“I’m going to be a movie!” Odafe wrote on his Instagram account.

Ogabo is also meeting with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike McDonald, who served as his defensive coordinator for Michigan last season.

“It’s all part of the plan,” Ogabo said. “What are the odds that this guy will come along and give me a chance to play, in the end he’s the guy I’m taking to the next level too. He’s meant to be.”