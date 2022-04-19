Dawson Garcia’s move to North Carolina commits to Gopher

Prior Lake’s Dawson Garcia heard how much Ben Johnson wanted to bring the Gophers men’s basketball back into competition, so he was “full of excitement” to announce on Monday that he would be jumping on board to help start the program.

The transition from 6-foot-11 took place in North Carolina on Monday afternoon with an Instagram post saying “local” after his second visit to the University of Minnesota campus.

The Gophers hosted Garcia on Friday, and he made his decision officially while returning to the U after a weekend with his family.

“It’s like the coolest thing ever,” Garcia told the Star Tribune. “Ben has done an incredible job establishing a culture in year one. I can only imagine what he will do in year two and beyond.

“I am excited to wear the uniform, but also when the time comes to be proud of the alum and say I was part of the process of restoring Minnesota basketball.”

Johnson has one of the highest-rated recruits in recent team history. Garcia’s is the first McDonald’s All-American to join the program since former NBA and Hopkins striker Kris Humphries in 2004.

After a surprising start during the 13-17 season to replace 10 players, Johnson didn’t lose a player in the transfer gate and added a huge piece to a team that could take the leap forward next season.

Garcia can boost the squad that brings back leading scorer Jamison Battle. When he’s officially signed this week, Garcia will become the seventh Minnesota Scholarship player on the list, most in the program since 2007-08.

Battle, Parker Fox and Triton Thompson are back. Johnson has also signed Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington and Joshua Ola-Joseph in the 2022 recruiting class.

“I’m excited to wear ‘Minnesota’ on my chest,” Garcia said. “It’s something not many people can do, to represent the state.”

The highly skilled big man entered the transfer gate last Wednesday after averaging 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and firing 37.5% from a three-point range in 16 games this season for North Carolina first-year coach Hubert Davis, including 12 starting points.

In late January, Garcia left North Carolina and returned home to Minnesota to support his family as they struggle with COVID-19, including tragic losses during the pandemic.

Garcia’s last game with North Carolina was on January 22nd at Wake Forest. The Tar Heels eventually made it to the NCAA title match and fell to Kansas in New Orleans, but were going through a “low point in my life.”

“It was a very difficult situation,” Garcia said. “That’s why I can’t thank the people who were there for my family and supported us during that time. I will never be able to truly give them back.”

At Prior Lake, Garcia was the career scorer with 2,000 points and averaged 31.9 points as a lead. He played for Team USA, and was the best player in the US 18U 3-on-3 Championship and World Cup in 2019, which included a gold medal win in Mongolia.

Garcia, the second-best prospect in the 2020 class in the state behind Galen Suggs of Minhaca Academy, was recruited badly late by former Gopher coach Richard Pettino and his crew. But he signed Marquette after having an affair with the Golden Eagles much earlier.

After averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds for Marquette in 2020-21, Garcia was named to the All-Big East team.

But after Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski was fired after the 13-14 season, Garcia decided to move to North Carolina, joining former AAU teammate and Hopkins goalkeeper Kerwin Walton.

In North Carolina State’s first 10 games, Garcia averaged 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, shooting 47.8% from three and 49.4% from the field. His top three 20 runs included 26 points – the highest level of the season in a November 20 loss to Bordeaux.

Since this is Garcia’s second transfer, the Gophers will need an NCAA-granted hardship waiver to be eligible immediately. But Garcia can actually picture himself with them while watching Monday’s rehearsals.

“It was great to be in the training center,” Garcia said. “I felt like it was yesterday when I played with some of these guys. I know a lot of them. There is a lot of local talent in this team.”