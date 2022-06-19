Day Two Prelims Live Recap

2022 World Aquatics Championships

Day two of the 2022 World Championships in Budapest will begin with the men’s and women’s 100, 100 women’s, and 200 men’s free double backs rounds.

The 100 Women’s Show is one of the most anticipated events of the morning. The final match will be between the current world record holder Kylie McKeown Australia and the United States of America Reagan Smithformer world record holder. This is their first duel since the Tokyo Olympics where McKeown won the gold medal. Olympic Silver Medalist Kylie Mass Canada is the second rank.

With the absence of gold and silver medalists in the Tokyo Olympics Yevgeny Rylov And the Kliment Kolesnikov For Russia, the 100 men’s team led by the USA appeared Ryan Murphyworld record holder, and teammate Hunter Armstrong. Italia Thomas will be It ranks closely behind, though, as does the world champion Jiayou Shu from China.

The session will conclude with a free women’s 1500 race where it is always fun to see the queen of distances Katie Ledecky of the United States in its element as the number one. You will be swimming at a temperature separate from the second tier Simona Cuadrella From Italy, the world title holder, who has yet to swim in this meet. I scratched 400 free earlier to focus on 1500 free.

Back 100 women

Top 16 Qualifiers

world record holder Kylie McKeown This event scratched off late (it will likely focus on the 200 final IM tonight), leaving it to the rest of the field to battle it out.

Reagan Smith He was a solid swimmer away from the third heat, and comfortably won the race as the first under 1:00 a.m. swimmer. This is within one second of her best time of 2019. Canada Kylie Mass She responded in the fourth heat, and repelled Kira Toussaint And the Emma Terebeau To post the second fastest time in the morning, about half a second behind Smith. This was a solid swim for Masse, but it remained about one second of her best time of her life from the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials.

Most of the top 16 finalists should have more in the tank in the upcoming semi-finals, as no one has outlasted their entry times. Age 17 years old Letian Wan China came close to entering, 59.63, to secure fourth place behind the United States Claire Krzan Who is also 17 years old.

Back 100 men

top 16

Age 17 years old Ksouri good He broke his Polish national record from May by .07 to win match six. Competition world record holder Murphy was also a six, but exited more conservatively from the semi-finals that flipped under the 26-second mark at 50. Murphy split 26.14/27.28 to finish sixth overall.

Japan Ryosuke Eri Fight the United States of America Hunter Armstrong Strongly in the fifth heat, he almost beats the American. But after coming off in 25.48m in the first 50m, it was Armstrong who got to the wall first. He had the fastest first half of the entire court in prelims while Erie was the opposite – he swam one of the fastest backstrokes (second only to France) Johan Ndwi Broward who returned without 27.)

This swim was strong for Armstrong, during 0.61 of his best time of his life from the US Trials in April. Greece Christo Apostolos He came close to his best time, 52.77 of 2021, to finish third in qualifying for the semi-finals.

100 women’s breasts

Top 16 Qualifiers

Qianting Tang (CHN) – 1: 05.99 Jenna Strauch (Australia) – 1:06.16 Annie Lazor (US) – 1:06.33 Ariana Castiglioni (Italy) 1: 06.49 Anna Elendt (Germany) – 1:06.54 Sophie Hanson (Sweden) – 1: 06.61 Lily King (USA) – 1:06.65 Bendita Pilato (ITA) – 1: 06.68 Ruta Milutite (LTU) – 1: 06.71 Lara van Niekerk (RSA) – 1:06.75 Molly Renshaw (Britain) – 1:06.83 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) – 1: 06.97 Enli Jevimova (EST) – 1: 07.09.2019 Tess Scott (NED) – 1: 07.18 Jingyao Yu (China) – 1: 07.19 Ryuna Aoki (Japan) – 1: 07.35

China Qianting Tang She almost had her life’s best time in round six to take the lead in the semi-finals, just 0.16 short of her personal best. Her lead time is within 0.67 of the Chinese national record which has been going strong since 2009. This swim was strong for the Jenna Strauch And also who smashed her previous best time from the 2021 Australian Olympic Trials by 0.21.

United States of America Lily King She was in a heat six with the Tang but came out about a second slower, turning around at 31.36 halfway compared to 30.49 for the Tang. King had an unusual approach to this race. The hundred breasts usually attack, and receive an early push that you don’t give up. But today, she had a more conservative strategy which seemed to hold her back a bit. Her teammate Annie Lazor She showed the rear half of the pace she normally does, as one of the few swimmers in the event to take the race home in under 35 seconds, to finish third in the semifinals.

200 men free

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (Germany) – 2009 World Championship

Tournament record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (Germany) – 2009 World Championship

2021 Olympic Champion: Tom Dean (Britain), 1:44.22

World Champion 2019: Sun Yang (China), 1:44.93

Top 16 Qualifiers

David Popovici (ROU) – 1:45 .18 Hwang Sunwoo (Korea) – 1:45.79 Felix Obock (Australia) – 1: 45.84 Tom Dean (Britain) – 1:45.99 Drew Keibler (USA) – 1:46.13 Elijah Winnington (Australia) – 1:46 Lucas Martins (Germany) – 1:46.45 DANAS RAPSYS (LTU) – 1:46.70 Fernando Scheffer (Brazil) – 1:46.71 Katsuhiro Matsumoto (Japan) – 1:46.72 Kieran Smith (USA) – 1:46.73 Antonio Djakovic (Switzerland) – 1:47.00 Marco Di Tullio (Italy) – 1: 47.27 Matt Sats (RSA) – 1:47.28 Roman Metyukov (Switzerland) – 1:47.44

Age 17 years old David Popovici He decided to speed things up in the final qualifiers, to lead the race that produced the top five qualifiers in the semi-finals. The only person brave enough to take out sub-race 25.5 with Popovici was Great Britain Tom Dean in the lane next to him, but Popovici set the pace about 0.30 ahead of Dean (per 50 metres) in the latter half of the race to secure victory.

This is shaping up to be a faster final, especially since Popovici’s Romanian national record was set at 1:44.68 from the Tokyo Olympics and Matsumoto, Scheffer and Dean were entered with 1:45 times. Korean national record holder Hwang Sunwoo He restricted his entry time while fighting Popovici, but he may also have a faster pace to reach the semi-finals because he broke 1:45 before. It was this Drew KeiblerThe first race of the meet went well; It was about 0.8 away from the best time of his life from April.

Lucas Martinsafter winning the silver in the 400th free final match last night, winning the sixth match after a duel with him Kieran Smith And the Kachuhiro Matsumoto. It was about a second from the time he entered.

1500 women free

Top 8 Qualifiers

This swim was strong for Katie Ledeckybut she was still about 10 seconds away from the time she swam during the 1500 prelims in Tokyo. Katie Grimes He had an amazing sprint, staying 10-15m behind Ledecky through the middle of the race in the third heat. She finished within 6 seconds of her best time of her life since April, making her the second fastest 15-16-year-old American girl in the event (behind Who? Katie Ledecky.)

The second match was an exciting battle between the Italian national team Simona Cuadrella In the fourth lane, surrounded by the Australians Because I’m wearing a jacket And the Mucha Johnson. They were in the neck and neck up to the roughly 1,000-meter mark when the Quadarella began pulling back. It was Johnson’s lifetime best by two seconds, eclipsing her best 2021 Australian Olympic Trials. With four women finishing within 1.6 seconds of each other, this appears to be a very tough final.

Beatrice Pimentel Dezotti He broke the Brazilian national record set Vivian Jamblot In the 2021 Brazilian Olympic Trials, it takes about 6 seconds. Jungblut also broke her national record, but finished behind Dizotti. Kristel Kubrich She finished last in the final, but was about 20 seconds short of her Chilean national record time from the 2013 World Championships.

In particular, China Li Bingjie He missed the final by .40, and finished in ninth. The fifth seed was going to the event. Bingjie won the bronze in the 400 Freestyle in Tokyo, but had a tough 400 freestyle yesterday as she finished 10th in the preliminary competition and missed the final.