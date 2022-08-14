August 14, 2022

Daylight shooting at French Fort: 3 injured

Rusty Knowles August 14, 2022 1 min read

This Saturday August 13, 2022, on rue Ernest Debrog in Fort-de-France, a few meters from a parking lot for shared taxis and fast food, 3 people were injured in an altercation between 2 groups of youths. Restaurant. According to more conflicting evidence collected at the scene, 2 motorcyclists who were called to the rescue may have opened fire on one of the two gangs. Assessment: 3 wounded taken care of.

The facts took place around 5pm on rue Ernest de Brogue in Fort-de-France, opposite the joint taxi stand, a few meters from a chamber of commerce and a fast-food restaurant.

According to witnesses at the scene, three people, including a woman, were injured by bullets in a fight between youths from Ducos and Foyalaise. They were hit on the back, legs and buttocks.

The shooters would get up on motorcycles after being called to the rescue. As for the victims, they were taken care of by the emergency services, and then the National Police established a security perimeter at the scene. Traffic was also temporarily closed in the direction of Pointe-Simon – Fort Saint-Louis.

After the clash on Saturday, August 13, 2022, 3 people were injured by bullets.



The investigation must determine the circumstances of this shooting, which took place in broad daylight on a very busy avenue.

