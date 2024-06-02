Days Gone, Director: Sony Execs “were never fans”, hence no sequel

Ahead of the recent State of Play presentation revealing upcoming games for the PlayStation ecosystem, Jeff Ross, who served as game director on Days Gone, made a damning statement. On the subject of Days Gone 2 appearing at the PlayStation showcase, Ross explained that Sony executives, such as newly crowned CEO Hermen Hulst, “were never fans,” hinting that this was the primary reason why a follow-up title was never developed.

Days Gone was a solid enough post-apocalyptic title with a lot of meat on the bones, but thanks to a launch that was plagued by issues, it drew negative backlash very early on, which pretty much ruined the game. From the veteran team at Bend Studio, Days Gone emerges as something completely new and delicious in the world of zombie killing, introducing players to biker hero, Deacon St John, in a world torn apart and ripe for the picking.

In a post shared on social media ahead of the latest State of Play trailer, Jeff Ross, a senior team member who worked on Days Gone, wrote:

A lot of people keep asking me if there will be a sequel to Days Gone, so I offer this poster as proof that it will never happen. Sony higher-ups like Hermen were never a fan, so you won’t hear about her in PlayStation State of Play today or ever.

Fans were hopeful in the comments but Jeff Ross shut down one particular poster by writing, “This is a case of cancel for now vs cancel forever.” It’s sad news for those who enjoyed Days Gone – like me – but it was a one-off wonder that will never see the light of day again.

