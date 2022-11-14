November 14, 2022

Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at the age of 89

Roxanne Bacchus November 14, 2022



CNN

John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, died on Monday.

He was 89 years old.

“You were one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever known. I am so grateful that you ascended to heaven in peace – and painlessly. And on 11/11 no less!” Jennifer Aniston wrote in a statement she always shared Instagram. “This number will forever have more meaning to me now.”

The “Friends” star got her start by writing “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston.” ⁣

The actor has appeared in several TV series and nearly three thousand episodes of “Days of Our Lives” over the course of his long career.

“I will love you until the end of time,” Aniston concluded. “Don’t forget to visit.”

Aniston John Anastasakis was born on the Greek island of Crete in 1933. He immigrated to the United States when he was ten, and his family shortened the surname Aniston.

Before becoming a soap star, Aniston served in the US Navy and appeared in an off-Broadway musical, Soap Opera Digest mentioned.

He got his big break when he took part in the long-running TV series “Love of Life” and later “Search for Tomorrow”. But he didn’t become a household name until he joined “Days of Our Lives” in 1985 as “romantic villain” Victor Kyriakis, a criminal with a fondness for the witchcraft of the women of Salem, Illinois.

Kerakis, like Aniston, hails from Greece but was more sinister: he was a gangster who ran a prostitution ring in the city. Over the course of the series, Kiriakis has undergone many changes of heart and bounces back and forth between his lawless gangster character and a loving family man who hopes to get his adult children back. Finally, Aniston appeared on the series on and off for 37 years.

During his stints in soap, Aniston opened a restaurant in New York, divorced his first wife, Nancy Dow, married Sherry Rooney, and moved to Los Angeles, according to the 1986 Soap Opera Digest. Profile personly Anniston.

Aniston was surprised that his daughter plans to follow him into show business. in 2019 an interview With the Academy of Television Foundation, Aniston said he found out that his daughter was calling his agent to ask for auditions during an appearance on “Looking for Tomorrow.”

“I told her, ‘You don’t want to be in the show business. Show the stench of business.'” I tell everyone who wants to be an actor, not be an actor, be something else. Because if my telling (them) to stay out of show business is going to put them off, they shouldn’t be in that place in the first place.”

Of course, Aniston’s daughter did not listen, and she went on to star in one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, becoming one of the most famous actresses in the world.

in 1990 an interview with E! He gave the news along with his daughter, fatherly praise and realistic guidance: “Jennifer is a natural talent,” he said to his daughter’s embarrassment, but reminded her that talent doesn’t always lead to a long career.

But Aniston’s soap making career lasted more than 50 years, and in June, it was granted A Lifetime Achievement Emmy at the Daytime Emmy Awards. He did not attend the ceremony, but his daughter toasted him with a touching speech.

“For more than 30 years, his dedication to (days) has earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and impressed millions of fans around the world,” He said. “His career is literally the definition of lifelong achievement.”

