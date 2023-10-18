Deadlocked US Congress for 15 days yet to elect a “Speaker” – 10/18/2023 at 10:29 PM.

US Congress, October 17, 2023 (AFP / Mandel NGAN)

Jim Jordan-elect, Donald Trump’s lieutenant, failed again on Wednesday to be elected “Speaker” of the US Congress, plunging the institution into further crisis.

Traveling to Israel, President Biden assured his historic ally of his unwavering support in his war with Hamas. .

The U.S. Congress has two chambers: one, the Senate, is won by Joe Biden’s Democrats, but its lower house, which is in the hands of Republicans, is experiencing unprecedented chaos.

The agency has been without a president since the historic impeachment of Kevin McCarthy on October 3, stripping it of key powers, including passing laws.

Republicans in charge of electing the “speaker” of this chamber could not agree, exposing their divisions in broad daylight a year before the US presidential election.

– Jordan tries his luck again –



Ohio elected official Jim Jordan, the party’s most conservative fringe member and closest to Donald Trump, is the only Republican candidate currently running for Perch.

But the 50-year-old failed to garner enough support from his peers to be elected to head the Hemicycle, first on Tuesday and then in a second vote on Wednesday. He will have to try his luck again on Thursday.

Jim Jordan, Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, in Washington on October 13, 2023 (AFP / Julia Nikhinson)

About twenty moderate elected officials criticize this poor elected official for taking too extreme a position, and for this reason refuse to elect him to the position of “Speaker.”

In an institution still marked by attacks on the Capitol, Democrats are decrying Jim Jordan’s ambiguous stance on the 2020 presidential election, an election that Donald Trump is still describing as “stolen” without evidence. They also won’t help him to perch.

However, this election could be spread over several days: ousted “Speaker” Kevin McCarthy had to fight 15 rounds and swallow more than one snake to reach the perch in January.

Republicans want to avoid a repeat of this humiliating sequence, which was televised across the country earlier in the year. So far, in vain.

– Waiting for Godot –



Elected official Patrick McHenry in Washington, October 17, 2023 (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

How will conservatives recover from this crisis? A parliamentary committee is examining several scenes.

Beginning with the possibility of temporarily reinforcing the powers of the interim “Speaker”, Patrick McHenry.

The sole responsibility of this North Carolina elected official — recognizable by the bow tie he always wears with his suit — is currently choosing Kevin McCarthy’s successor.

Another possible outcome: a surprise alliance between moderate Republicans and Joe Biden’s party, the Democrats, who have so far been largely onlookers at these negotiations.

Urging Republicans to end “their civil war,” Chairman Hakeem Jeffries called for “a coalition across party lines.”

“Have you ever seen Waiting for Godot?” Mike Quigley, a Democratic elected official, told a reporter that he likened the Republicans’ impotence to a play by Samuel Beckett. “Godot will never come.”