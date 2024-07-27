Deadpool’s Official Smartphone Is Here, And It’s Very Red

Long summary It’s a phone with a picture of Deadpool on it, is it real?

Are you the type to express your loyalty with trivial things like a T-shirt, or do you sit down for a tattoo? Smartphone owners can wave their fan flags with temporary items like fancy cases, sure, but the more hardcore among them will have their eyes set on a completely custom phone design. It doesn’t happen often, but every now and then we’ll see a manufacturer adorn a new phone with fun motifs tied to a popular media property – remember the old Motorola Droid 2 R2-D2, or when Samsung made the Iron Man Galaxy S6 Edge? This week we’re taking a look at the latest fan phone from the hardcore crowd, as POCO shares its new Deadpool F6.

In fact, this phone looks more like a Deadpool & Wolverine phone, but Deadpool is Deadpool, so our star is the one who tops the list here. The special edition of the POCO F6, which was promoted by Himanshu Tandon From POCO India (via Digital TrendsEarlier this week, the phone was adorned with a bold red back panel, complete with Deadpool & Wolverine graphics. “Deadpool” text runs along the side, but perhaps the coolest addition here is the placement of Deadpool’s little face in the middle of the F6’s LED flash.

Keep in mind that this is the non-Pro version of the POCO F6, and we’re talking about a plastic body – doesn’t the red look really nice in aluminum? poco india It officially announced the Deadpool Special Edition today, announcing plans to sell the phone via Flipkart On August 7, of course, expect limited stock. If you’re a big Deadpool fan in India and are planning to buy one, the price seems to be just Rs 2,000 (~$24) higher than the regular POCO F6, which isn’t a bad price at all for a special edition model like this. See also Johnny Srugi was mysteriously absent from the Vision Pro launch, and that could be why

Some might call this phone ridiculous. Honestly, we think Deadpool’s phone could have been a lot Much more. This is the picture of self-control, in fact.

