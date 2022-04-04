Deal of the Day: You can now get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 for less than $50

Stacksocial





Whether you need Word for work, Teams for meetings, or Excel to keep track of family finances, the long-held Office applications are incredibly useful, and their documents can be shared globally. But! The license can be pricey, usually costing $349. That’s why we’re highlighting this licensing deal from Stacksocial: You can get the full Microsoft Office 2021 suite for just $49. It’s available for both Mac and windows at the same price.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License $349 US$49.99 This package is for families, students, and small businesses who want classic Microsoft Office and email applications. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote.

What reviewers say about Microsoft Office: PCMag The latest version of the Office suite says “It’s faster and has some welcome additions – now shipping with Microsoft Teams and adding instant language translation to Outlook, for example. Office 2021 isn’t a revolutionary change to the killer suite, but that’s okay.”

Reviewers on Stacksocial You find the suite very useful. “Microsoft Office is the gold standard in office productivity applications. I wanted the latest version for the Mac and this fit my needs,” said one of the reviewers. Reviewers say the deal itself is noteworthy and that downloading the software after purchase is easy. Another wrote “My download was sent right away and the package itself seems reliable so far… I would definitely recommend this product if you are looking to stay updated on the latest version of this suite of software.”

Other things to consider: PCMag Note that purchasing proprietary software may not be preferential for people who might opt ​​for a Microsoft 365 subscription: “If you like the idea of ​​the monthly help for new features and need the latest and greatest—along with terabytes of online storage back up and syncing—then get the subscription version.”

It’s hard to pressure this editor to find a lot of downsides here because this deal is for Microsoft Office fans. But, if you’re like me and a Google Drive evangelist, buying this deal may not enable you in your quest to turn any Office software to the dark side.

