Death of Elizabeth II: 18-year-old soldier who guarded Queen’s coffin found dead

Two weeks after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8, one of the soldiers who carried her coffin all day on Monday, September 19, was found dead at the age of 18. He was one of the youngest members of the Household Cavalry.

A broken family. Jack Purnell-Williams, a young constable, aged 18, was found dead at his barracks in Hyde Park, Knightsbridge, on Wednesday 28 September at 3.48pm. London. The victim, who was part of a squadron of blues and royals, followed the Queen’s coffin on horseback. Elizabeth II During his funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Jack Burnell-William, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been treated as non-suspicious, British police have said. “The death was unexpected and is being investigated and is not being treated as suspicious. Officers will help prepare a report for the coroner,” law enforcement officials told The Mirror.

Tributes on Facebook

Shocked by the disappearance of one of their own, the family of Jack Burnell-Williams quickly responded on social media to pay tribute to the 18-year-old cop.

His mother Laura said she was devastated by the news of her son’s death. “I never thought I’d say this, but our family is heartbroken by the sudden death of our wonderful son Jack Williams yesterday,” he wrote.

the day of Funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIJack Burnell-William’s father, Dan, posted a video of his son saying he was proud of him for “doing his duty for the Queen on her last journey”.

His aunt Jaini also posted one Tribute He told his son-in-law, “Words cannot express what our family is going through. Jack Williams, my brother Don’s firstborn son, my beautiful nephew, has sadly been taken from us.

Molly Holmes, Jack’s girlfriend, also shared her feelings. “My love, we will miss you forever. I am truly heartbroken.