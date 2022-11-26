Death of Elizabeth II: The Queen “battled a painful battle with cancer” in recent months, a new biography says

essential
According to the official version, Elizabeth II died of “old age”. However, in a biography just published across the Channel, Prince Philip’s teacher and close friend, Kyles Brandreth, confirms that it was a rare form of bone marrow cancer the monarch suffered from.
Queen Elizabeth II is gone At the beautiful age of 96, on September 8th. A press release from the royal family said: She died “Peacefully” at her beloved summer home in Balmoral, Scotland. His death certificate – which has been made public – states: “Time of Death: 3:10 p.m. Reason: Old age. Occupation: Her Majesty the Queen.”
No treatment
But the twist: in a new biography Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, written by Kyles Brandreth, a friend of Prince Philip who “battled cancer” in the last months of his life. It is still, according to the author, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Gyles Brandreth wrote: “I heard that the Queen has myeloma – cancer of the bone marrow – which explains her fatigue and weight loss and her ‘mobility problems’. Life.”
A very painful cancer for which there is no cure till date. “Treatment – including drugs that regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent bone weakening – can reduce the severity of his symptoms and prolong the patient’s survival by several months or two or three years,” the biographer promises in his book.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Kherson hospitals evacuated due to ‘continuous Russian shelling’
About fifteen regions, including the capital Queue, are still affected by major water and electricity cuts
At least four people were killed in Russian bombing of Kherson