November 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Death of Elizabeth II: The Queen “battled a painful battle with cancer” in recent months, a new biography says

Rusty Knowles November 26, 2022 2 min read

essential
According to the official version, Elizabeth II died of “old age”. However, in a biography just published across the Channel, Prince Philip’s teacher and close friend, Kyles Brandreth, confirms that it was a rare form of bone marrow cancer the monarch suffered from.

Queen Elizabeth II is gone At the beautiful age of 96, on September 8th. A press release from the royal family said: She died “Peacefully” at her beloved summer home in Balmoral, Scotland. His death certificate – which has been made public – states: “Time of Death: 3:10 p.m. Reason: Old age. Occupation: Her Majesty the Queen.”

No treatment

But the twist: in a new biography Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, written by Kyles Brandreth, a friend of Prince Philip who “battled cancer” in the last months of his life. It is still, according to the author, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Gyles Brandreth wrote: “I heard that the Queen has myeloma – cancer of the bone marrow – which explains her fatigue and weight loss and her ‘mobility problems’. Life.”

A very painful cancer for which there is no cure till date. “Treatment – including drugs that regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent bone weakening – can reduce the severity of his symptoms and prolong the patient’s survival by several months or two or three years,” the biographer promises in his book.

See also  British MP David Ames was stabbed to death in his constituency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Kherson hospitals evacuated due to ‘continuous Russian shelling’

November 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

About fifteen regions, including the capital Queue, are still affected by major water and electricity cuts

November 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

At least four people were killed in Russian bombing of Kherson

November 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Brooke Shields shows off her toned body in a red swimsuit for an icy Thanksgiving dip

November 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

We finally know how black holes produce the brightest light in the universe: ScienceAlert

November 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Matchups: North Carolina, UCLA

November 26, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

7 Apple Black Friday deals that bring big savings on travel tech

November 26, 2022 Len Houle