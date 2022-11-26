Death of Elizabeth II: The Queen “battled a painful battle with cancer” in recent months, a new biography says

essential

According to the official version, Elizabeth II died of “old age”. However, in a biography just published across the Channel, Prince Philip’s teacher and close friend, Kyles Brandreth, confirms that it was a rare form of bone marrow cancer the monarch suffered from.

Queen Elizabeth II is gone At the beautiful age of 96, on September 8th. A press release from the royal family said: She died “Peacefully” at her beloved summer home in Balmoral, Scotland. His death certificate – which has been made public – states: “Time of Death: 3:10 p.m. Reason: Old age. Occupation: Her Majesty the Queen.”

No treatment

But the twist: in a new biography Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, written by Kyles Brandreth, a friend of Prince Philip who “battled cancer” in the last months of his life. It is still, according to the author, a rare form of bone marrow cancer. Gyles Brandreth wrote: “I heard that the Queen has myeloma – cancer of the bone marrow – which explains her fatigue and weight loss and her ‘mobility problems’. Life.”

A very painful cancer for which there is no cure till date. “Treatment – including drugs that regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent bone weakening – can reduce the severity of his symptoms and prolong the patient’s survival by several months or two or three years,” the biographer promises in his book.